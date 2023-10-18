71°F
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 11:45 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Tuesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Girls soccer

Kennedy Herman, Bishop Gorman: The senior posted three goals and an assist as the Gaels scored 10 goals in the first half of an 11-1 victory over Bonanza.

Andrea Levya, Faith Lutheran: The senior had three goals and an assist in the Crusaders’ 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The freshman had two goals and an assist to lead the Aggies past Palo Verde 3-1.

Madalynn Smith, Liberty: The freshman had three goals and an assist to help the Patriots beat Shadow Ridge 3-1.

Natalia Vallin, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore scored three goals as the Trojans topped Sloan Canyon 14-0.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 1

Basic 6, Spring Valley 1

Bishop Gorman 11, Bonanza 1

Boulder City 7, Sunrise Mountain 2

Canyon Springs 0, Silverado 0

Coronado 4, Desert Oasis 0

Doral Academy 5, Clark 0

Eldorado 6, Rancho 2

Equipo Academy 6, Del Sol 0

Faith Lutheran 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Pahrump Valley 14, Sloan Canyon 0

Sierra Vista 8, Durango 0

SLAM Nevada 2, Mojave 1

Tech 4, Centennial 3

Girls volleyball

Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 0

Foothill 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Indian Springs 3, Innovations International 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

