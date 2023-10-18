Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer performances:
Girls soccer
Kennedy Herman, Bishop Gorman: The senior posted three goals and an assist as the Gaels scored 10 goals in the first half of an 11-1 victory over Bonanza.
Andrea Levya, Faith Lutheran: The senior had three goals and an assist in the Crusaders’ 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The freshman had two goals and an assist to lead the Aggies past Palo Verde 3-1.
Madalynn Smith, Liberty: The freshman had three goals and an assist to help the Patriots beat Shadow Ridge 3-1.
Natalia Vallin, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore scored three goals as the Trojans topped Sloan Canyon 14-0.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 1
Basic 6, Spring Valley 1
Bishop Gorman 11, Bonanza 1
Boulder City 7, Sunrise Mountain 2
Canyon Springs 0, Silverado 0
Coronado 4, Desert Oasis 0
Doral Academy 5, Clark 0
Eldorado 6, Rancho 2
Equipo Academy 6, Del Sol 0
Faith Lutheran 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Pahrump Valley 14, Sloan Canyon 0
Sierra Vista 8, Durango 0
SLAM Nevada 2, Mojave 1
Tech 4, Centennial 3
Girls volleyball
Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 0
Foothill 3, Shadow Ridge 2
Indian Springs 3, Innovations International 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
