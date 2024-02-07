Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The junior logged 24 points and 10 assists as the Falcons edged Centennial 74-73.

— Kaeden Castillero, Liberty: The senior finished with 17 points as the Patriots beat Las Vegas 75-64.

— AJ Duke, Legacy: The junior scored a game-high 22 points to help the Longhorns claim the Sky League title with a 74-51 victory over Shadow Ridge,

— Caleb Pigge, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 19 points to help the Crusaders finish an undefeated league schedule with an 87-57 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Khamari Taylor, Sierra Vista: The senior poured in 41 points to lead the Mountain Lions to a 91-49 win over Sky Pointe.

Flag football

— Alana Moore, Bishop Gorman: The junior had 80 rushing yards on offense and 10 tackles on defense to lead the Gaels to a 37-25 win over Basic.

— Kyla Moore, Shadow Ridge: The senior rushed for 250 yards and three TDs to help the Mustangs roll past Silverado 38-0.

— Lola Randolph, Del Sol: The senior recorded 113 yards and two TDs on eight receptions and also added eight tackles to help the Dragons rally for three TDs in the fourth quarter for a 21-20 victory over Green Valley.

— Kairi Tabunar, Centennial: The junior finished with 10 tackles and two sacks as the Bulldogs edged Tech 13-12.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 69, Silverado 51

Boulder City 69, Coral Academy 48

Cimarron-Memorial 62, Chaparral 51

Clark 84, Amplus Academy 19

Faith Lutheran 87, Sunrise Mountain 57

Foothill 74, Centennial 73

Legacy 74, Shadow Ridge 51

Liberty 75, Las Vegas 64

Needles 81, GV Christian 47

Sandy Valley 49, Liberty Baptist 43

Sierra Vista 91, Sky Pointe 49

Somerset-Losee 74, Cheyenne 46

Spring Mountain 62, Beatty 21

Girls basketball

Coral Academy 57, Boulder City 21

Mountain View 26, Cristo Rey 18

Needles 75, GV Christian 8

Silverado 54, Doral Academy 17

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 37, Basic 25

Centennial 13, Tech 12

Del Sol 21, Green Valley 20

Las Vegas 38, Liberty 6

Shadow Ridge 38, Silverado 0

Virgin Valley 32, Sloan Canyon 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal