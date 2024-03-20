Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Softball
Aubrey Kilar, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored to help the Wolves beat Foothill 10-4.
Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior tossed a three-inning two-hitter to help the Spartans cruise to a 19-1 win over Bonanza.
Baseball
Landon Angelo, Foothill: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Falcons roll to a 14-4 victory over Spring Valley.
Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Wildcats’ 7-3 win over Desert Oasis.
Xander Mercurius, Durango: The junior pitched six no-hit innings, striking out eight, as the Trailblazers beat Liberty 7-1.
Tyler Stosich, Legacy: The junior scattered six hits over five innings in the Longhorns’ 11-2 win over Bonanza.
Austin Webb, Sierra Vista: The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Mountain Lions past Rancho 6-0.
Boys volleyball
David Haldeman, Arbor View: The junior had 12 assists and five digs as the Aggies rolled to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior finished with 22 kills, 10 aces, six digs and four blocks in the Longhorns’ 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 15-9 victory over Doral Academy.
Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The junior finished with 26 assists and 17 kills in the Cowboys’ 28-26, 14-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13 victory over Del Sol.
Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior collected 40 assists, six aces and two blocks to lead the Eagles past Foothill 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.
Tuesday’s scores
Softball
Basic 10, Foothill 4
Cimarron-Memorial 19, Bonanza 1
Legacy 18, Cadence 5
Needles 6, Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 5
Sandy Valley 18, GV Christian 8
Baseball
Basic 9, Shadow Ridge 5
Durango 7, Liberty 1
Eldorado 5, Clark 4
Faith Lutheran 2, Green Valley 0
Foothill 14, Spring Valley 4
Las Vegas 7, Desert Oasis 3
Legacy 11, Bonanza 2
Lincoln County 8, Liberty Baptist 7
Lincoln County 10, Liberty Baptist 9
Needles 8, Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 5
Sandy Valley 13, GV Christian 6
Sierra Vista 6, Rancho 0
Tech 11, Western 1
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Boulder City 3, Foothill 0
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 2
Mojave 3, Bonanza 0
Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal