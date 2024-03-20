Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Las Vegas’ second baseman Kyle Iverson attempts to out Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin while he slides into second during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school baseball, softball and volleyball performances:

Softball

Aubrey Kilar, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored to help the Wolves beat Foothill 10-4.

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior tossed a three-inning two-hitter to help the Spartans cruise to a 19-1 win over Bonanza.

Baseball

Landon Angelo, Foothill: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Falcons roll to a 14-4 victory over Spring Valley.

Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Wildcats’ 7-3 win over Desert Oasis.

Xander Mercurius, Durango: The junior pitched six no-hit innings, striking out eight, as the Trailblazers beat Liberty 7-1.

Tyler Stosich, Legacy: The junior scattered six hits over five innings in the Longhorns’ 11-2 win over Bonanza.

Austin Webb, Sierra Vista: The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Mountain Lions past Rancho 6-0.

Boys volleyball

David Haldeman, Arbor View: The junior had 12 assists and five digs as the Aggies rolled to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior finished with 22 kills, 10 aces, six digs and four blocks in the Longhorns’ 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 15-9 victory over Doral Academy.

Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The junior finished with 26 assists and 17 kills in the Cowboys’ 28-26, 14-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13 victory over Del Sol.

Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior collected 40 assists, six aces and two blocks to lead the Eagles past Foothill 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.

Tuesday’s scores

Softball

Basic 10, Foothill 4

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Bonanza 1

Legacy 18, Cadence 5

Needles 6, Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 5

Sandy Valley 18, GV Christian 8

Baseball

Basic 9, Shadow Ridge 5

Durango 7, Liberty 1

Eldorado 5, Clark 4

Faith Lutheran 2, Green Valley 0

Foothill 14, Spring Valley 4

Las Vegas 7, Desert Oasis 3

Legacy 11, Bonanza 2

Lincoln County 8, Liberty Baptist 7

Lincoln County 10, Liberty Baptist 9

Needles 8, Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 5

Sandy Valley 13, GV Christian 6

Sierra Vista 6, Rancho 0

Tech 11, Western 1

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Boulder City 3, Foothill 0

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 2

Mojave 3, Bonanza 0

Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal