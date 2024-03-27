Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer (6) prepares to block a shot by Coronado’s Jayden Bell (12) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Hunter Denman, Cheyenne: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Desert Shields held off a late rally to beat Cadence 14-9.

— Aiden Farrell, Durango: The freshman pitched a five-inning two-hitter to lead the Trailblazers past Francis Parker (California) 11-0.

— Sebastian Frye, Desert Oasis: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out nine while allowing four hits in the Diamondbacks’ 5-1 victory over Coronado.

— Barrett Johnson, Palo Verde: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Panthers’ 11-5 win over Spring Valley.

— Connor Law, SLAM Academy: The senior went 6⅓ innings on the mound to earn the victory and also went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate as the Bulls rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to beat Clark 9-8.

Softball

— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the Cougars’ 6-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman had three hits, a home run and four RBIs and also earned the victory with a complete-game two-hitter as the Bulldogs defeated Arbor View 6-1.

— Rustie Riley, Green Valley: The junior went 4-for-5 with two RBIs as the Gators scored a run in the seventh inning to top Palo Verde 9-8.

— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Falcons rolled to a 12-2 victory over Durango.

— Andie Woods, Moapa Valley: The senior had two triples and also pitched a three-inning no-hitter to lead the Pirates to a 17-0 victory over Valley.

Boys volleyball

— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior had nine kills, five digs and two blocks in the Aggies’ 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Silverado.

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior collected 11 assists, eight kills, six digs and four blocks to lead the Mustangs to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 win over Centennial.

— Blake Medsen, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 39 assists and 12 digs as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16.

— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior logged 30 assists and 14 digs in the Gators’ 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 win over Sierra Vista.

Scores

Baseball

Cheyenne 14, Cadence 9

Desert Oasis 5, Coronado 1

Doral Academy 7, Mojave 0

Durango 11, Francis Parker (Calif.) 0

Indian Springs 15, Spring Mountain 1

Lake Mead 15, Adelson School 0

Lake Mead 22, Adelson School 2

Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 14, Laughlin 4

Palo Verde 11, Spring Valley 5

Ramona (Calif.) 3, Las Vegas 2

Rancho 2, Liberty 1

Santa Fe Christian (Calif.) 1, Green Valley 0 (8)

SLAM Academy 9, Clark 8

Sweetwater (Calif.) 7, Eldorado 4

Sylmar (Calif.) 3, Foothill 2

Tech 5, Olympian (Calif.) 1

Softball

Centennial 6, Arbor View 1

Coronado 6, Faith Lutheran 1

Desert Oasis 6, Spring Valley 4

Foothill 12, Durango 2

Green Valley 9, Palo Verde 8

Indian Springs 18, Laughlin 8

Moapa Valley 17, Valley 0

Western 19, GV Christian 4

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Silverado 0

Basic 3, Del Sol 1

Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 0

Palo Verde 3, Coronado 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 0

Sky Pointe 3, Legacy 2

