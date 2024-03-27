Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Hunter Denman, Cheyenne: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Desert Shields held off a late rally to beat Cadence 14-9.
— Aiden Farrell, Durango: The freshman pitched a five-inning two-hitter to lead the Trailblazers past Francis Parker (California) 11-0.
— Sebastian Frye, Desert Oasis: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out nine while allowing four hits in the Diamondbacks’ 5-1 victory over Coronado.
— Barrett Johnson, Palo Verde: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Panthers’ 11-5 win over Spring Valley.
— Connor Law, SLAM Academy: The senior went 6⅓ innings on the mound to earn the victory and also went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate as the Bulls rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to beat Clark 9-8.
Softball
— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the Cougars’ 6-1 win over Faith Lutheran.
— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman had three hits, a home run and four RBIs and also earned the victory with a complete-game two-hitter as the Bulldogs defeated Arbor View 6-1.
— Rustie Riley, Green Valley: The junior went 4-for-5 with two RBIs as the Gators scored a run in the seventh inning to top Palo Verde 9-8.
— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Falcons rolled to a 12-2 victory over Durango.
— Andie Woods, Moapa Valley: The senior had two triples and also pitched a three-inning no-hitter to lead the Pirates to a 17-0 victory over Valley.
Boys volleyball
— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior had nine kills, five digs and two blocks in the Aggies’ 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Silverado.
— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior collected 11 assists, eight kills, six digs and four blocks to lead the Mustangs to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 win over Centennial.
— Blake Medsen, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 39 assists and 12 digs as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16.
— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior logged 30 assists and 14 digs in the Gators’ 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 win over Sierra Vista.
Scores
Baseball
Cheyenne 14, Cadence 9
Desert Oasis 5, Coronado 1
Doral Academy 7, Mojave 0
Durango 11, Francis Parker (Calif.) 0
Indian Springs 15, Spring Mountain 1
Lake Mead 15, Adelson School 0
Lake Mead 22, Adelson School 2
Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 14, Laughlin 4
Palo Verde 11, Spring Valley 5
Ramona (Calif.) 3, Las Vegas 2
Rancho 2, Liberty 1
Santa Fe Christian (Calif.) 1, Green Valley 0 (8)
SLAM Academy 9, Clark 8
Sweetwater (Calif.) 7, Eldorado 4
Sylmar (Calif.) 3, Foothill 2
Tech 5, Olympian (Calif.) 1
Softball
Centennial 6, Arbor View 1
Coronado 6, Faith Lutheran 1
Desert Oasis 6, Spring Valley 4
Foothill 12, Durango 2
Green Valley 9, Palo Verde 8
Indian Springs 18, Laughlin 8
Moapa Valley 17, Valley 0
Western 19, GV Christian 4
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Silverado 0
Basic 3, Del Sol 1
Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 0
Palo Verde 3, Coronado 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 0
Sky Pointe 3, Legacy 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal