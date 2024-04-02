Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard

Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard had 13 kills in the Aggies’ win over Shadow Ridge on Thursday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard spikes to Coronado during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) hits against Coronado’s Luke Wilkinson (16) and Braxton Rowley (1) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) hits against Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell, left, and setter Braxton Rowley (1) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s boys volleyball team hadn’t defeated Shadow Ridge since outside hitter Mark Blanchard’s freshman year before Thursday.

The senior played a key role in helping the Aggies snap their winless drought against the two-time defending 5A state champion.

Blanchard had 13 kills, 12 digs and three aces in Arbor View’s 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 win over Shadow Ridge on Thursday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“Our team is getting a lot better and I’ve really felt like we’ve bonded pretty well so far,” Blanchard said.

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: When did you start playing volleyball?

Blanchard: It was the end of my eighth-grade year going into my freshman year. I started playing in recreational leagues. The following year I tried out for school and did club teams, and that’s how it got going.

NP: If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

Blanchard: I think I’d still be focused on basketball. That was really the only sport I focused on before volleyball. I thought I’d play (basketball) forever, but it was just until last year I decided to quit basketball. I was doing volleyball and basketball, but I just decided to focus on volleyball.

NP: Is there a volleyball player you look up to?

Blanchard: Outside hitter Ethan Champlin, who plays at UCLA. He’s definitely an athlete I tried to model myself after for sure. He’s not only a really good hitter but defensively, he can be moved to libero and he passes very well in service. That’s something I’m always trying to improve on.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Blanchard: When I’m stretching, I listen to music. Then me and my other outside hitter, Reece Brenner, we hype each other up and then we take this energy drink.

