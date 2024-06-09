2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team revealed

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Green Valley's Dominic Andrulis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Green Valley's Rush Villareal is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Coronado’s Braxton Rowley (1) sets his teammate up for a spike during a boys high school volleyball game against Palo Verde on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall (5) celebrates a point with setter Braxton Rowley, right, during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley libero Dominic Andrulis (14) rallies the ball during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell (12) spikes past Arbor View middle blocker Owen Wenger (13) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge's Kingston Jerome is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Boulder City's Brady Sorenson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Arbor View's Mark Blanchard is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Sierra Vista's Regi Beshiri is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Basic's Porter Hughes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Cole Manning is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Dylan Ho is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Palo Verde coach Phil Clarke is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

From left, Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho, Blake Madsen, and Cole Manning celebrate with teammates after defeating Arbor View Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First Team

Dominic Andrulis, Green Valley — The first-team all-state selection had 308 digs and 35 aces for the Class 5A Desert League champion and state semifinalist.

Jayden Bell, Coronado — The first-team all-state middle blocker had 148 kills and 45 blocks for the 5A state runner-up.

Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista — Led the state with 98 aces, was third with 470 kills and added 156 digs.

Mark Blanchard, Arbor View — The first-team 5A all-state outside hitter had 291 kills, 198 digs and 43 aces.

Dexter Brimhall, Coronado — The 5A Mountain League player of the year had 293 kills, 163 digs and 53 blocks for the state runner-up.

Dylan Ho, Palo Verde — The 5A state player of the year had 233 kills and 147 digs for the state champion.

Porter Hughes, Basic — The 4A state and Sky League player of the year had 254 kills, 219 digs and 31 aces for the 4A state champion.

Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The 5A Desert League player of the year had 150 kills, 118 digs, 364 assists and 77 total blocks for the state semifinalist.

Cole Manning, Palo Verde — The first-team all-state outside hitter had 199 kills, 118 digs and 32 aces for the 5A state champion.

Braxton Rowley, Coronado — The first-team all-state setter had 638 assists and 131 digs for the 5A state runner-up.

Brady Sorenson, Boulder City — The 3A state player of the year led the Eagles with 313 kills and added 106 digs and 53 aces for the state champion.

Rush Villareal, Green Valley — Led the state with 996 assists and added 265 digs and 34 aces for the 5A Desert League champion and state semifinalist.

Coach of the Year

Phil Clarke, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the 5A state title, the school’s sixth boys volleyball crown.

Second Team

Reece Brenner, Arbor View — The first-team 5A Mountain League selection had 296 kills and 194 digs.

Malik Cooke, Mojave — The first-team 4A all-state middle blocker helped the Rattlers to the Sky League regular-season title.

Drew Dennis, Bishop Gorman — Had 530 kills, 305 digs and 46 aces for the 4A state runner-up.

Travis Hess, Boulder City — Had 274 kills, 101 blocks and a .520 hitting percentage for the 3A state champion.

Lincoln Hughes, Basic —The first-team 4A all-state selection had 104 kills and 70 blocks for the state champion.

Kole Jacobs, Green Valley — The first-team 5A Desert League selection had 269 kills and 124 digs for the state semifinalist.

Lincoln Larson, Centennial — The first-team 5A Desert League outside hitter had 245 kills, 166 digs and 41 aces.

Jayden Loring, Durango — The 4A Desert League player of the year had 558 kills, 171 digs and 40 aces.

Roman Rose, Boulder City — Had 561 assists and 81 aces for the 3A state champion.

Dakarai Williams, Del Sol — The 4A Mountain League player of the year had 386 kills and 228 digs for the league champion.

Talen Wolf, Arbor View — The first-team 5A Mountain League selection had 314 kills and 194 digs.

TJ Woodson, Bishop Gorman — Had 329 kills, 311 digs and a .347 hitting percentage for the 4A state runner-up.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Abbott, Sky Pointe

Jhoemel Bagalawis, Mojave

Jace Bishop, Shadow Ridge

Laione Eteaki, Valley

Dane Galvin, Coronado

Christopher Guevara, Mojave

Logan Hanshew, Legacy

Jeffery Jerami, Spring Valley

Niall Mackin, Tech

Blake Madsen, Palo Verde

Bridger McCoy, Palo Verde

Travis McFarland, Del Sol

Zion Moore, Shadow Ridge

McKay Mulitalo, Virgin Valley

Andrew Muniz, Virgin Valley

Nathaniel Panjaitan, Virgin Valley

Gage Poulsen, Sky Pointe

Faafetai Stewart, Las Vegas High

Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley

David Zwahlen, Boulder City

