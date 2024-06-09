2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team revealed
Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.
First Team
Dominic Andrulis, Green Valley — The first-team all-state selection had 308 digs and 35 aces for the Class 5A Desert League champion and state semifinalist.
Jayden Bell, Coronado — The first-team all-state middle blocker had 148 kills and 45 blocks for the 5A state runner-up.
Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista — Led the state with 98 aces, was third with 470 kills and added 156 digs.
Mark Blanchard, Arbor View — The first-team 5A all-state outside hitter had 291 kills, 198 digs and 43 aces.
Dexter Brimhall, Coronado — The 5A Mountain League player of the year had 293 kills, 163 digs and 53 blocks for the state runner-up.
Dylan Ho, Palo Verde — The 5A state player of the year had 233 kills and 147 digs for the state champion.
Porter Hughes, Basic — The 4A state and Sky League player of the year had 254 kills, 219 digs and 31 aces for the 4A state champion.
Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The 5A Desert League player of the year had 150 kills, 118 digs, 364 assists and 77 total blocks for the state semifinalist.
Cole Manning, Palo Verde — The first-team all-state outside hitter had 199 kills, 118 digs and 32 aces for the 5A state champion.
Braxton Rowley, Coronado — The first-team all-state setter had 638 assists and 131 digs for the 5A state runner-up.
Brady Sorenson, Boulder City — The 3A state player of the year led the Eagles with 313 kills and added 106 digs and 53 aces for the state champion.
Rush Villareal, Green Valley — Led the state with 996 assists and added 265 digs and 34 aces for the 5A Desert League champion and state semifinalist.
Coach of the Year
Phil Clarke, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the 5A state title, the school’s sixth boys volleyball crown.
Second Team
Reece Brenner, Arbor View — The first-team 5A Mountain League selection had 296 kills and 194 digs.
Malik Cooke, Mojave — The first-team 4A all-state middle blocker helped the Rattlers to the Sky League regular-season title.
Drew Dennis, Bishop Gorman — Had 530 kills, 305 digs and 46 aces for the 4A state runner-up.
Travis Hess, Boulder City — Had 274 kills, 101 blocks and a .520 hitting percentage for the 3A state champion.
Lincoln Hughes, Basic —The first-team 4A all-state selection had 104 kills and 70 blocks for the state champion.
Kole Jacobs, Green Valley — The first-team 5A Desert League selection had 269 kills and 124 digs for the state semifinalist.
Lincoln Larson, Centennial — The first-team 5A Desert League outside hitter had 245 kills, 166 digs and 41 aces.
Jayden Loring, Durango — The 4A Desert League player of the year had 558 kills, 171 digs and 40 aces.
Roman Rose, Boulder City — Had 561 assists and 81 aces for the 3A state champion.
Dakarai Williams, Del Sol — The 4A Mountain League player of the year had 386 kills and 228 digs for the league champion.
Talen Wolf, Arbor View — The first-team 5A Mountain League selection had 314 kills and 194 digs.
TJ Woodson, Bishop Gorman — Had 329 kills, 311 digs and a .347 hitting percentage for the 4A state runner-up.
Honorable Mention
Brandon Abbott, Sky Pointe
Jhoemel Bagalawis, Mojave
Jace Bishop, Shadow Ridge
Laione Eteaki, Valley
Dane Galvin, Coronado
Christopher Guevara, Mojave
Logan Hanshew, Legacy
Jeffery Jerami, Spring Valley
Niall Mackin, Tech
Blake Madsen, Palo Verde
Bridger McCoy, Palo Verde
Travis McFarland, Del Sol
Zion Moore, Shadow Ridge
McKay Mulitalo, Virgin Valley
Andrew Muniz, Virgin Valley
Nathaniel Panjaitan, Virgin Valley
Gage Poulsen, Sky Pointe
Faafetai Stewart, Las Vegas High
Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley
David Zwahlen, Boulder City
