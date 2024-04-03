No. 1 Palo Verde defeats No. 3 Arbor View in volleyball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A boys volleyball rankings, defeated No. 3 Arbor View in four sets Tuesday night. Here are photos from the match.
Palo Verde, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 3 Arbor View 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 in a home boys volleyball match Tuesday night.
Dylan Ho had 10 kills and 11 digs for Palo Verde (16-2, 3-0 5A Mountain League), and Blake Madsen added 40 digs and seven assists. David Bruce finished with 11 kills, and Bridger McCoy added 10 kills for the Panthers.
Mark Blanchard and Reece Brenner each recorded 19 kills for Arbor View (15-5, 1-2). Blanchard added 11 digs, and Brenner had nine.
Palo Verde next plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Arbor View hosts Foothill at 5 p.m. Thursday.
