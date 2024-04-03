No. 1 Palo Verde defeats No. 3 Arbor View in volleyball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A boys volleyball rankings, defeated No. 3 Arbor View in four sets Tuesday night. Here are photos from the match.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho has a shot defended by Arbor View’s Talen Wolf during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho, left, and Wyatt Christopherson celebrate a point against Arbor View during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View volleyball coach Nichole Adarme talks to her players during a time out in the NIAA volleyball game against Palo Verde Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Cole Manning gets a shot past Arbor View during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View, left, and Palo Verde compete in an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard gets a shot past Palo Verde’s Blake Madsen during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde students cheer on their team against Arbor View during and NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Kenyon Wickliffe gets a shot past Palo Verde’s Cole Manning, left, and David Bruce during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View players dispute a call during an NIAA volleyball game against Palo Verde Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde volleyball coach Phil Clarke talks to his players during a time out in their NIAA volleyball game against Arbor View Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Reece Brenner returns a shot to Palo Verde during their NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Reece Brenner gets a shot past Palo Verde’s Wyatt Christopherson (13) and Dylan Ho (10) during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho, Blake Madsen, and Cole Manning celebrate with teammates after defeating Arbor View Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 3 Arbor View 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 in a home boys volleyball match Tuesday night.

Dylan Ho had 10 kills and 11 digs for Palo Verde (16-2, 3-0 5A Mountain League), and Blake Madsen added 40 digs and seven assists. David Bruce finished with 11 kills, and Bridger McCoy added 10 kills for the Panthers.

Mark Blanchard and Reece Brenner each recorded 19 kills for Arbor View (15-5, 1-2). Blanchard added 11 digs, and Brenner had nine.

Palo Verde next plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Arbor View hosts Foothill at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.