Roundup: Foothill sweeps Cimarron

Caleb Stearman had 12 kills, 12 assists, seven aces and five digs Monday as Foothill’s boys volleyball team defeated visiting Cimarron-Memorial, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19.

Chandler Higbee added 13 assists and five digs for the Falcons, and teammate Sawyer Campbell had nine kills.

Kilmor Amor had 47 assists and three blocks for the Spartans.

Bishop Gorman 3, Eldorado 0 — At Gorman, Bradley Johnson had 13 kills as the Gaels defeated the Sundevils, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12.

Aiden Napoli had 32 assists, and Angelo Cuba had eight digs for Gorman, which got four blocks from Diego Castellano.

Brennan Robinson and Ivan Tovalin each had three kills for Eldorado.

Legacy 3, Western 0 — At Legacy, Garrett Linnell had 10 kills and six digs as the Longhorns defeated the Warriors, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21.

Nathan Johnson had 10 digs, and Malik Wesley had five kills for Legacy.