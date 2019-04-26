Roundup: Gideon Belnap, Aggies rally past Shadow Ridge

Gideon Belnap had 21 kills and 13 digs on Thursday to help host Arbor View’s boys volleyball team rally past Shadow Ridge, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22.

Logan Bollinger had 11 kills and two blocks, and Jaylen Harris added 11 kills for the Aggies. Max Senior had 43 assists and three blocks, and Tyler Worthington supplied 22 digs for Arbor View.

Garin MacFarlane had 16 kills and five digs for the Mustangs. Tyson Mott added 15 kills and three blocks, and Jordan Kirk had 11 kills and seven blocks for Shadow Ridge.

Del Sol 3, Mojave 0 — At Del Sol, Jaime Barajas dished out 37 assists in the Dragons’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of the Rattlers.

Alex Marin had nine kills and seven aces for Del Sol, which got nine kills apiece from Tyrell Hampton and David Anderson.

Juan Carbajal led Mojave with 19 assists and five digs. T.J. Blanchard-Davis had 12 kills, and Juan Rodriguez supplied 10 kills for the Rattlers.

Western 3, Valley 1 — At Valley, Miguel Mata dished out 33 digs in the Warriors’ 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19 win over the Vikings.

Givante Harris had five kills, and Alejandro Sanchez added three kills for Western.

Efran Zepeda had 22 digs and 14 kills, and teammate Jay Fuiava supplied five kills and five blocks to pace Valley.

Las Vegas 3, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Leander Gates had 18 kills and six aces to help lead the Wildcats to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of the Jaguars.

Joe Mercado dished out 17 digs, and Jaelin Gray added eight kills for Las Vegas, which got eight aces from Edwin Artero.

Jose Plancarte-Villa had six assists and five kills, and Tiaoalii Savea supplied four kills and three blocks to pace Desert Pines.

Palo Verde 3, Cheyenne 0 — At Palo Verde, Cooper Jarman dished out 21 assists to lead the Panthers to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-5 sweep of the Desert Shields.

Andrew Tingey had seven kills, and Evan Hartshorn added six kills for Palo Verde, which got five kills from Preston Dudley.

Jonah Lunn had three kills, and Denzell Brown had nine digs for Cheyenne.

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Canyon Springs 0 — At Cimarron, Maximo Torres had 10 kills and three digs to help the Spartans to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of the Pioneers.

Kilmor Amor had six kills, 26 assists and eight digs, and Isaiah Elizarraraz had two kills and five digs for Cimarron, which got seven kills from Hakeem Williams.

Tony Washington had four kills and nine digs, and Sho Hampton had three kills and seven digs for Canyon Springs.

Bonanza 3, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Mark Thuet had seven kills, seven aces and five digs as the Bengals swept the Sundevils, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14.

Marshall Nelson had six kills, four aces and six digs, and Anthany Lemus dished out 45 assists and had seven digs for the Bengals.

Christopher Johnson had two aces and two blocks to lead the Sundevils. Ivan Tovalin had three kills and four digs, and Elijah Albarran had three digs for Eldorado.

Centennial 3, Legacy 0 — At Centennial, Cole Kahle had 12 kills and served three aces as the Bulldogs swept the Longhorns, 25-13, 25-17, 25-11.

Justin Madsen had 13 kills, E.J. Yearby had 12 digs, and Luke Wagner had four kills for the Bulldogs.

Harrison Moore had five kills and five digs, and Trevor Moser had five kills to lead the Longhorns.

David Yancy dished out 10 assists and had seven digs for Legacy. Allen Nsubuga had eight digs, and Romeo Bottley had seven digs for Legacy.

Boulder City 3, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Karson Bailey had 14 kills to lead the Eagles past the Cowboys, 25-14, 25-23, 25-9.

Preston Jorgensen had nine kills, and Boen Huxford had two kills and 16 assists for Boulder City. Kenny Rose had 16 assists, and Kannon Rose had 12 digs for the Eagles.

Iopu Tauli’ili had six kills and five blocks to lead the Cowboys. Chris Chavarria had six kills, five digs and four blocks, and Robert McGregor dished out 20 assists for the Cowboys.

Sky Pointe 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Sunrise Mountain, Jaegen Driscoll had 27 kills and four kills to lead the Eagles past the Miners, 25-16, 25-11, 25-6.

Danny Cox had five kills, and Brayden Dorsey dished out 30 assists for the Eagles. Mizzani Tawatao had five kills to lead the Miners.