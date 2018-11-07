2018 Girls Volleyball Honors
Here are the all-region and all-league girls volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.
Class 4A
All-Southern Nevada
First Team
Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman; Alexandra Washington, Bishop Gorman; Angelina Starck, Bishop Gorman; Natalie Mavroidis, Bishop Gorman; Reese Rossnagel, Bishop Gorman; Natasha Obradovic, Cimarron-Memorial; Ashlynn Ammerman, Coronado; Cassandra Smits-Van Oyen, Coronado; Sasha Bolla, Coronado; Tehani Faitau, Durango; Kyrie Lorfing, Faith Lutheran; Arien Farfard, Palo Verde; Mia Sadler, Palo Verde; Mia Suzuki, Rancho
Second Team
Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman; Morenike Ajayi, Coronado; Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis; Jaylin Ellis, Durango; Sophia Dominguez, Durango; Anuhea Faitau, Durango; Anna Massari, Faith Lutheran; Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran; Hailey Carroll, Faith Lutheran; Alex Anderson-Smith, Palo Verde; Alyssa Hewitt, Palo Verde; Kaila Yang, Palo Verde; Elizabeth Gutierrez, Palo Verde
Player of the Year — Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman
Coach of the Year — Gregg Nunley, Bishop Gorman
All-Mountain Region
First Team
Sadae Cintron, Arbor View; Obradovic, Cimarron-Memorial; Massari, Faith Lutheran; Carroll, Faith Lutheran; Guerrero, Faith Lutheran; Lorfing, Faith Lutheran; Jazmyne Walker, Legacy; Hewitt, Palo Verde; Yang, Palo Verde; Sadler, Palo Verde; Alysha Smith, Shadow Ridge; Jaden Jones, Shadow Ridge; Natalie Nihipali, Shadow Ridge
Second Team
Alina Oranchak, Arbor View; Bailey Olbur, Arbor View; Sydney Evelyn Harner, Bonanza; Kaya Anderson, Centennial; Andrea Aldaco, Cimarron-Memorial; Destiny Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial; Lauren Tomita, Faith Lutheran; Maggie Skinner, Faith Lutheran; Victoria Barney, Las Vegas; Alyssa Fuller, Legacy; Alex Anderson-Smith, Palo Verde; Elizabeth Gutierrez, Palo Verde; Suzuki, Rancho; Braedyn Peters, Shadow Ridge
Player of the Year — Arien Fafard, Palo Verde
Coach of the Year — Amy Fisher, Faith Lutheran
All-Desert Region
First Team
Washington, Bishop Gorman; Starck, Bishop Gorman; Mavroidis, Bishop Gorman; Rossnagel, Bishop Gorman; Smits-Van Oyen, Coronado; Bolla, Coronado; Kierston-Joy Kuresa, Desert Oasis; Parlanti, Desert Oasis; Ellis, Durango; Dominguez, Durango; T. Faitau, Durango; Brooke Bykowski, Foothill; Leahi Sefo, Liberty
Second Team
Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman; Ammerman, Coronado; Ajayi, Coronado; Jessie Higa, Desert Oasis; Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis; Sophia Parlanti, Desert Oasis; Sierra Leone Sanchez, Durango; A. Faitau, Durango; Kate Prior, Foothill; Jennifer Soha, Green Valley; Julia Whiting-Reed, Green Valley; Audrey Dayton, Sierra Vista; Leilani Vitale, Sierra Vista; Brielen Aquino, Silverado
Player of the Year — Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman
Coach of the Year — Nick Porter, Desert Oasis
Class 3A
All-Southern Region
First Team
Kamry Bailey, Boulder City; Ava Wright, Boulder City; Sierra Orton, Boulder City; Abbie Evans, Moapa Valley; Chania Scott, Mojave; Jacquellen Stobbe, Pahrump Valley; Camille Riggs, Western
Second Team
Kelsi Robinson, Boulder City; Raegan Herr, Boulder City; Shyanne Matheson, Moapa Valley; Aniya Marshall, Mojave; Vany Carballo, Mojave; Nicky Velazquez, Pahrump Valley
Player of the Year — Kamry Bailey, Boulder City
Coach of the Year — Mandie Matheson, Moapa Valley
All-Sunrise League
First Team
Wright, Boulder City; Herr, Boulder City; Orton, Boulder City; Bree’jahn Banks, Chaparral; Matheson, Moapa Valley; Evans, Moapa Valley
Second Team
K. Robinson, Boulder City; Sierra Bunker, Moapa Valley; Jocelyn Sanders, Sky Pointe; Katie Piet, Sky Pointe; Jaylee Whipple, Virgin Valley; Sydney Ludvigson, Virgin Valley
Player of the Year — Kamry Bailey, Boulder City
Coach of the Year — Mandie Matheson, Moapa Valley
All-Sunset League
First Team
Genessa Galibut, Del Sol; Marshall, Mojave; Madison Lopez, Mojave; Stobbe, Pahrump Valley; Velazquez, Pahrump Valley; Isabel Lopez-Figueroa, Valley
Second Team
Julie Robles, Del Sol; Aqeelah Muhammad, Mojave; Carballo, Mojave; Victoria Tremillo, Mojave; Kalea Whitney, Pahrump Valley; Madison Hansen, Pahrump Valley; Krystal Carter, Valley; Bella Pelupelu, Somerset-Losee
co-Players of the Year — Chania Scott, Mojave and Camille Riggs, Western
co-Coaches of the Year — Jill Harris, Pahrump Valley and Leanne Collings, Western
Class 2A
All-State
First Team
Mira Gollard, The Meadows; Nell Shorin, North Tahoe; Chandler Cohn, Incline; Kendra Mathews, Lincoln County; Kylee Cameron, Lincoln County; Natalee Hurt, Yerington; Jamie Moreda, Yerington; Vivian Pallares, The Meadows; Josie Mattice, Yerington
Second Team
Madison Rick, White Pine; Isabella Deallah, Battle Mountain; Kaitlyn Brennon, Silver Stage; Michala Racich, Incline; Paige Murch, Needles; Ella Moscoe, The Meadows; Katie Ullman, Lake Mead; Elizabeth Gutierrez, Adelson School
MVP — Dani Mason, The Meadows
Offensive Player of the Year — Lindsay Mattice, Yerington
Defensive Player of the Year — Anna Dorn, The Meadows
Coach of the Year — Stephanie Heller, The Meadows
All-Southern League
First Team
Mathews, Lincoln County; Ullman, Lake Mead; Lauren Byrnes, Lake Mead; Pallares, The Meadows; Moscoe, The Meadows; Cameron, Lincoln County; Shelbie Shaw, Lake Mead; Gutierrez, Lincoln County
Second Team
Ilana Cohen, The Meadows; Katie Cameron, Needles; Makena Robinson, Lake Mead; Skyler Gurtler, Lake Mead; Miranda Lamb, Lincoln County; Baylee Cameron, Lincoln County
MVP — Dani Mason, The Meadows
Offensive Player of the Year — Mira Gollard, The Meadows
co-Defensive Players of the Year — Anna Dorn, The Meadows and Paige Murch, Needles
Coach of the Year — Stephanie Heller, The Meadows
Class 1A
All-Southern League
First Team
Angie Altman, Beatty; Hannah Castleton, Pahranagat Valley; Kiley Guardiola, Liberty Baptist; Kelsey Guardiola, Liberty Baptist; McKenzie Paulsen, Pahranagat Valley; Reagan Sosa, GV Christian
Second Team
Ariana Davis, GV Christian; Emily Hansen, Beaver Dam; Dakota Hurst, Beaver Dam; Faith Prine, Indian Springs; Becca Taylor, Pahranagat Valley; Savannah Workizer, Liberty Baptist
co-Players of the Year — Jade Halverson, Liberty Baptist and Morgan Harris, Pahranagat Valley