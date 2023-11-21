65°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Angelina Guerrero

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
It’s been over a week since Durango’s girls volleyball team won the Class 4A state title, and junior outside hitter Angelina Guerrero said it still doesn’t feel real.

Guerrero had 32 kills to lead Durango to a 3-1 win over Legacy to win the title Nov. 11 at Sunrise Mountain. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“I was excited to play and show everyone what our team could do,” Guerrero said. “The energy on the court was at an all-time high. We got our serves in and our passes up, and we did really well at the net executing when we had the chance.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s been your favorite moment in your volleyball career thus far?

Guerrero: “It’s definitely winning state, because coming from my first years at Durango to this point and winning it all, it means a lot. Not only all the hard work I’ve put in, but my coach and teammates have put in a lot to get to this point.”

NP: Who’s a volleyball player you look up to?

Guerrero: “I look up to Harper Murray. She plays volleyball for Nebraska. I love the way she goes up and swings at everything and doesn’t get in her head. Nothing really frustrates her, and she just goes out there and puts her all on the court every single time.”

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals?

Guerrero: “Normally before every game, we would get something from Dutch Bros. It’s like a thing that helps us out and brings the team together. I usually get the Starry Night lemonade blended.”

NP: What are your goals for next season?

Guerrero: “One goal I would love to accomplish is to go undefeated in our league games. I’m excited because we basically have the same team for next year. I want to accomplish that goal with the same girls.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

