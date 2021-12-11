Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman head coach Gregg Nunley holds up their first place trophy as the team cheers during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Sierra Vista's Camille McComas is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Caroline Edgeworth is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Rancho's Jan Duhaylungsod is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Shadow Ridge's Kinamoni Jerome is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Rancho's Leah Miller is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Naomi White is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Sophia Ewalefo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Arbor View's Tatiana Turgeon is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Tatum Thompson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Coronado's Angelina Sayles is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

First team

Ashley Duckworth, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore led the state with 250 blocks and hitting percentage at .503 for the Class 5A state champion.

Jan Duhaylungsod, Rancho — The senior had 501 assists, 102 digs, 83 assists and 71 kills for the Class 4A state champion.

Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the Class 5A Mountain League Player of the Year after leading all setters with 1,330 assists and 125 blocks for the state champion.

Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior was second in the state with 488 kills with a .416 hitting percentage and 446 digs for the Class 5A state champion.

Kinamoni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 624 assists, 86 aces, 74 kills and 47 blocks.

Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 352 kills, 124 digs, 40 blocks and 34 assists to earn Class 4A Sky League Player of the Year honors for the state champion.

Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 400 kills, 199 digs, 70 aces and 24 blocks.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had 290 kills, 171 digs, 37 aces and 25 blocks.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore libero led the state in digs with 852 for the Class 5A state champion.

Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore led the state with 491 kills with a .375 hitting percentage for the Class 5A state champion.

Tatiana Turgeon, Arbor View — The senior was the Class 4A Desert League Player of the Year after posting 169 kills, 52 digs, 43 aces and 21 blocks for the state semifinalist.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 219 kills with a .539 hitting percentage and 100 total blocks for the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season champion.

Coach of the Year

Camille McComas, Sierra Vista — She guided the Mountain Lions to a 15-4 record and a Class 4A state semifinal appearance two years after they finished 14-17.

Second team

Peyton Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 660 assists, 154 kills, 39 blocks and 25 aces to earn Class 4A Mountain League Player of the Year honors for the state semifinalist.

Ashlii Dean, Coronado — The senior had 211 kills, 255 digs and 49 blocks.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 266 kills, 196 digs and 28 aces to earn Class 5A Desert League Player of the Year honors.

Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 244 kills, 193 digs, 18 aces and 14 digs.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 354 kills with a .385 hitting percentage, 98 aces and 50 blocks to earn Class 3A Mountain League Player of the Year honors.

Emily Matheson, Moapa Valley — The senior had 718 assists, 190 digs, 77 aces and 65 kills for the Class 3A state semifinalist.

Charlece Ohieari, Centennial — The junior had 372 kills, 252 digs, 46 aces and 38 blocks for the Class 5A state finalist.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 291 kills, 197 digs, 37 aces and 34 blocks.

Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had 112 kills, 293 assists and 139 digs for the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season champion.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior was the Class 3A Desert League Player of the Year with 378 kills on a .412 hitting percentage for the state semifinalist.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 302 kills, 213 digs and 31 aces, and earned MVP honors for the Crusaders’ division at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Brooklyn Slater, Liberty — The senior had 311 kills, 175 digs, 60 aces and 33 blocks to earn Class 4A Lake League Player of the Year honors for the state runner-up.

Honorable mention

Alexis Batezel, Liberty

Zoey Bonds, Centennial

Alyssa Bryant, Boulder City

Allison Doane, Boulder City

Adaora Ezeanolue, The Meadows

Kylie Grant, Arbor View

Jaida Harris, Lake Mead

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View

Maesen Peshina, The Meadows

Romona Pulu, Liberty

Zoey Robinson, Boulder City

Nina Robles, Rancho

Dafne Sosa, Centennial

Morgan Strganac, Foothill

Ellie Thurman, GV Christian

Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis

Morgan Wale, Coronado

