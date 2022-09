Willow Watson had nine kills and two blocks as Arbor View defeated host Bonanza in a girls volleyball match on Thursday.

Arbor View players including Sofia Hammond (14) celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game against Bonanza at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Gaby Rose (11), Clara Jennings, center, and Hannah Judkins, right, celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game against Arbor View at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Willow Watson spikes to Bonanza during a high school volleyball game at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Gaby Rose (11) goes for the ball while teammates Clara Jennings (4) and Sheyenne Harner (5), as well as Arbor View, look on during a high school volleyball game at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Willow Watson, left, and Sarah Hoofman (1) miss a kill during a high school volleyball game against Bonanza at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Sarah Hoofman (1) sets to Piper Halvorson (150 during a high school volleyball game against Bonanza at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Hannah Judkins (14) and Clara Jennings (4) miss a kill after Arbor View’s Lilliana Feeley (8) spiked the ball during a high school volleyball game at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza players Gaby Rose (11), Sheyenne Harner (5), Hannah Judkins (14) and Clara Jennings (4) celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game against Arbor View at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Willow Watson, center, jumps to kill while Bonanza’s Hannah Judkins (14) reaches for the ball during a high school volleyball game at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Jayda Johnson (12) serves to Arbor View during a high school volleyball game at Bonanza High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Willow Watson had nine kills and two blocks as Arbor View defeated host Bonanza 25-13, 25-22, 25-22 in a girls volleyball match on Thursday.

