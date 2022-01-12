60°F
Girls Volleyball

Bishop Gorman volleyball star wins Gatorade state award

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 4:22 pm
 
Bishop Gorman volleyball star Caroline Edgeworth (10) is shown on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in L ...
Bishop Gorman volleyball star Caroline Edgeworth (10) is shown on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman senior Caroline Edgeworth was named the Gatorade Nevada Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Edgeworth, a 5-foot-10-inch setter, led Gorman to a 31-6 record and the Class 5A state championship, the school’s third straight title. She finished the season with 1,330 assists, 328 digs, 145 blocks and 47 aces to earn Mountain League Player of the Year honors.

Edgeworth joins former teammate and two-time winner Tommi Stockham (2018-19 and 2019-20) as Gaels who have claimed the award. She is a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award, which will be announced this month.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

