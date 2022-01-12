Bishop Gorman volleyball star wins Gatorade state award

Bishop Gorman senior setter Caroline Edgeworth was named the Gatorade Nevada Volleyball Player of the Year after leading the Gaels to their third straight state title.

Bishop Gorman volleyball star Caroline Edgeworth (10) is shown on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman senior Caroline Edgeworth was named the Gatorade Nevada Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Edgeworth, a 5-foot-10-inch setter, led Gorman to a 31-6 record and the Class 5A state championship, the school’s third straight title. She finished the season with 1,330 assists, 328 digs, 145 blocks and 47 aces to earn Mountain League Player of the Year honors.

Edgeworth joins former teammate and two-time winner Tommi Stockham (2018-19 and 2019-20) as Gaels who have claimed the award. She is a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award, which will be announced this month.

