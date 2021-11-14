Bishop Gorman wins 3rd straight girls state volleyball title

Bishop Gorman dominated Centennial in three sets in the Class 5A state championship match to win its third consecutive title and fourth in five years.

Bishop Gorman's Tatum Thompson, center left, Lauren Edgeworth, center, and Imani Dambreville, center right, celebrate winning the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman head coach Gregg Nunley holds up their first place trophy as the team and fans rally around him during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman head coach Gregg Nunley holds up their first place trophy as the team cheers during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Brooklyn Samuel (4) reacts as the team wins the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Imani Dambreville (9) and Ashley Duckworth (17) jump to kill a shot by Centennial during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Ella Reuland (18) and Grace Dietrich (11) jump to kill a shot by Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's captain Zoey Bonds serves to Bishop Gorman during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Sophia Ewalefo (2) spikes to Centennial while their Zoey Bonds (1) and Madyson Sorenson (7) jump for the kill during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman players including Caroline Edgeworth (10), Kiana Toledo-McMahon (7) and Sophia Ewalefo (2) celebrate a point during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's fan section hypes up their team during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Ella Reuland (18), Madyson Sorenson (7) and Laura Rosengren (14) attempt to kill a shot by Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Dafne Sosa (4) lunges to bump the ball as Daphne Flores (5) readies behind her during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (13) spikes past Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (17) and Caroline Edgeworth (10) during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (17) and Leilia Toailoa (18) jump to kill a shot by Centennial's Ella Reuland (18) during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman head coach Gregg Nunley pumps up the team in a timeout during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Tatum Thompson (13) serves to Centennial during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Grace Dietrich (11) and Ella Reuland (18) kill a Bishop Gorman shot during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Daphne Flores (5) bumps to Bishop Gorman as Mae Stoddard (9) looks on during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Zoey Bonds (1), Madyson Sorenson (7) and Charlece Ohiaeri (13) miss the kill on a spike by Bishop Gormanճ Sophia Ewalefo (2) during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (13) spikes to Bishop Gorman during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Ella Reuland (18) and Madyson Sorenson (7) miss the kill on a shot by Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Imani Dambreville (9) and Tatum Thompson (13) celebrate a point during the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Sophia Ewalefo accepts her first place medal after winning the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Kendall Allgower, left, and Imani Dambreville cheer for teammates as they accept their first place medals after winning the Class 5A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman turned the first Class 5A girls state volleyball championship match into a coronation Saturday at Faith Lutheran.

The Gaels needed about an hour to dispatch Centennial, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8, for their third consecutive state title and fourth in five years.

“For the last couple weeks, all we’ve been saying is we’re just going to be us,” Gorman coach Gregg Nunley said. “We’re not going to change anything. We’re a faster style of play, and when we all do our jobs, that’s all we need to worry about.”

Sophia Ewalefo had 21 kills and Leilia Toailoa 20 for Gorman, which also received 48 assists from Caroline Edgeworth and 27 digs from Tatum Thompson.

The Gaels (31-6) started slowly in the first set, but went on a run through the middle portion to pull away. There was never any doubt in the second and third sets, as Gorman pushed ahead early and kept building the margin throughout.

It was the third state title in three tries for the Gorman seniors, who missed out on a chance when last season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It definitely feels a little different because this is my last game, so it was a little more emotional,” Edgeworth said. “All in all, it’s the same amazing feeling every time, and I just love playing this sport.”

Centennial (14-22) finished fourth in the 5A Mountain League but rebounded to reach the regional and state finals.

“I’m just really proud of them. In our league play, nobody expected much of us,” Centennial coach Kendalyn Hartsock said. “I knew what we were capable of. We brought it at times. Today we didn’t, but that’s OK. I’m happy we got better, and I’m excited for next season.”

Class 4A

Rancho 3, Liberty 1 — At Faith Lutheran, Leah Miller had 17 kills and 11 digs, and the Rams rallied to win the program’s first state championship since 1987, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21.

The turning p0int was the third set, when Rancho (24-4) came back from an eight-point deficit. In the fourth, the Rams took control early and got to match point with three straight kills by Gabriella Fernandez, who finished with 10, before Jan Duhaylungsod finished it off with a kill.

“That first set it was nerves and seeing how Liberty was going to play,” Rancho coach Amanda Weber said. “We had to make a few adjustments, and my ladies did. They pulled through, and I’m so happy right now.”

Angelina Robles led the Rams with 21 digs and four aces. Brooklyn Slater had 20 kills to lead Liberty (30-11), which was denied its first state championship.

Class 3A

Truckee 3, Fernley 1 — At Hug, the Wolverines claimed their fifth state title and first since 2016 with a 25-16, 25-11, 28-25, 25-19 win.

Class 2A

The Meadows 3, Lake Mead 0 — At Faith Lutheran, Adaora Ezeanolue had 11 kills and five total blocks, and the Mustangs beat the Eagles 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 for the state title, the school’s seventh.

The Meadows (25-2) also received 10 digs from Maeson Peshina and 23 assists from Mac Gross. Lake Mead finished 17-7.

Class 1A

Smith Valley 3, GV Christian 1 — At Hug, the Bulldogs denied the Guardians (24-12) their first state title with a 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 win.