Boulder City set to host girls volleyball tournament

The Eagles will host a 20-team field in the Boulder City Invitational, a week after ranking as the highest valley finisher in the Durango Fall Classic.

Fresh off the highest finish among valley teams at the Durango Fall Classic last weekend, Boulder City is getting set to host its own girls volleyball tournament.

The Boulder City Invitational will be held Friday and Saturday and features 20 teams from around the valley. The Eagles, last year’s 3A state champion, are joined as No. 1 seeds for pool play by Basic, Silverado and SLAM Academy.

Some other notable squads include Mojave and Western, both of which are 3-0 in 3A’s Sunset League; The Meadows, which is 6-0 in 2A’s South League; and defending 1A state champion Pahranagat Valley.

The Eagles were 28th in the Durango Fall Classic, a prestigious 64-team event that features some of the top teams from around the country. They were the only valley team to finish in the top half of that tournament.

Durango gets leg up

Jaquelyn Robinson had 18 kills, Bailey Olbur added 11 and Anuhea Faitau had 33 assists in Durango’s four-set win over defending 4A state champion Bishop Gorman on Tuesday night.

The win kept the Trailblazers unbeaten in 4A Desert League play. They are tied atop the standings with Desert Oasis at 4-0, with Gorman, Coronado, Liberty and Sierra Vista all lurking at 2-1. Gorman will have a chance to get right back in the race with a road game against Desert Oasis on Thursday.

Rancho and Shadow Ridge were both 3-0 and leading the Mountain League entering Wednesday.

Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman top standings

Las Vegas, the defending 4A state champion, is ranked No. 1 in the Las Vegas high school coaches poll and 20th in the USA Today Super 25. The Wildcats also sit alone atop the Mountain League standings at 5-0 for 15 points, two ahead of Eldorado (4-0-1).

Bishop Gorman is 5-0 in the Desert League, with Liberty also unbeaten at 4-0 and Green Valley one game back at 4-1.

Undefeated Faith Lutheran falls a spot

Faith Lutheran continues to dominate in girls soccer and remained No. 1 in the Las Vegas high school coaches poll, but it fell from No. 10 to 11 in this week’s USA Today Super 25.

The Crusaders (11-0) are tied with Arbor View at 5-0 in the 4A Mountain League standings. Green Valley is 5-0 and leading the Desert League.

Athletes of the Week

Football

Rjay Tagatases, Desert Pines: The quarterback was 10-for-14 for 256 yards and four touchdowns passing. He also had a rushing touchdown in the Jaguars’ win over Sierra Vista.

Girls soccer

Amelia McManus, Faith Lutheran: The forward has 13 goals and four assists this season for a team that is ranked No. 9 in the nation by the USA Today Super 25.

Boys soccer

Marcos Delgado, Durango: The midfielder has 11 goals, three assists and 81 steals this season.

Girls volleyball

Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran: In nine matches last week, she racked up 93 kills, 61 digs, 13 aces and six blocks.

