Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team

Standout performers from Bishop Gorman, Coronado and Durango highlight the All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman players celebrate as the final point is won against Coronado in their Class 5A girls volleyball Southern Region title game at Coronado high School on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First team

Taylor Anderson, Durango — The first-team All-4A selection had 331 kills, 222 digs, 57 aces and 44 blocks for the state champions.

Julie Beckham, Coronado —Had 391 kills, 166 digs, 56 aces and a .303 hitting percentage for the 5A state runners-up.

Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The 4A Lake League and state player of the year was fifth in the state with 453 kills and fourth with a .419 hitting percentage for the state champions.

Gentry Oblad, Coronado — Had 247 kills, 192 digs and 49 aces for the 5A state runners-up.

Rachel Purser, Coronado — Had 268 kills, 64 aces, 51 blocks, 51 digs and a .373 hitting percentage for the 5A state runners-up.

Rachel Schwartz, Coronado — Was second in the state with 885 assists for the 5A state runners-up.

Mae Stoddard, Centennial —Was fourth in the state with 741 assists and added 264 digs, 53 blocks and 42 assists for the 5A Southern Region semifinalists.

Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman —Led the state with 1,216 assists and added 255 kills and 49 aces for the 5A Southern Region and state champions.

Abby Vlaming, Centennial — Was fourth in the state with 459 kills and added 360 digs and 77 aces for the 5A Southern Region semifinalists.

Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman — The 5A Southern Region and Desert League player of the year led the state with 705 kills and helped the Gaels to the Southern Region and state titles.

Willow Watson, Arbor View — The 5A Mountain League player of the year had 278 kills, 83 aces, 82 blocks and led the state with a .592 hitting percentage.

Brooklynn Williams, Bishop Gorman — Had 283 kills, 204 digs, 54 aces and 34 blocks for the 5A Southern Region and state champions.

Coach of the Year

Nicole Murphy, Durango — Guided the Trailblazers to their second straight 4A state title.

Second team

Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy — The first-team All-4A selection had 556 assists and 61 aces for the 4A state runners-up.

Aracelli Hernandez, Durango — The first-team All-4A state selection was third in the state with 849 assists and added 173 digs and 59 aces for the state champions.

Leah Hernandez, Faith Lutheran — The second-team All-5A selection had 337 digs and 54 aces.

Luna Ingaramo, Tech— The first-team All-4A selection and 4A Sky League player of the year was 10th in the state with 343 kills and added 177 digs and 46 aces.

Piper Kennedy, The Meadows — Had 253 kills, 169 digs, 71 aces and a .385 hitting percentage for the 3A state champions.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The first-team All-5A Desert League selection had 415 kills, 220 digs and 47 aces.

Bryn Neibaur, Foothill — The second-team All-5A selection was ninth in the state with 359 kills and added 289 digs and 76 aces.

Krista Ray, Spring Valley — The first-team All-4A selection and 4A Mountain League player of the year led the state with 107 aces and added 378 assists, 259 digs and 154 kills.

Andrea Romero-Agosto, Faith Lutheran — The second-team All-5A selection had 200 kills, 48 aces, 44 blocks and a .349 hitting percentage.

Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge — The second-team All-5A selection had 182 kills, 267 digs and 31 aces.

Ellie Thurman, GV Christian — Was second in the state with 600 kills and 100 aces and helped the Guardians win the 2A state title.

Hannah Wayment, Coronado — The first-team All-5A Mountain League selection had 160 kills and 36 blocks for the state runners-up.

Honorable mention

Lovie Aquino, Silverado

Kelsea Baer, Spring Valley

Da’maia Bryant, Legacy

Kate Camp, Palo Verde

Natalia Chomakos, Durango

Sydnee Clark, The Meadows

Kiersten Cummings, Centennial

Jalynn Edwards, Durango

Grace Evans, The Meadows

Bree Farrimond, Shadow Ridge

Peyton Fortier, Tech

Maia Greer, Liberty

Piper Halvorson, Arbor View

Sofia Hammond, Moapa Valley

Parker Lafontaine, Faith Lutheran

Chloe Lopez, Bishop Gorman

Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge

Ellie Prindle, Bishop Gorman

Cameron Reese, Arbor View

Ava Robles, Rancho

Tayla Singleton, Cimarron-Memorial

Paradise Tupai, Legacy

Tiffany Turnipseed, Doral Academy

Tamara Vai Unga, Arbor View

Reagan Vint, Coronado

Avery Wright, Foothill

Vaitea Yadeo, Cadence

