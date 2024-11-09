68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Bishop Gorman defeats Coronado to defend girls volleyball state title

Bishop Gorman players erupt on the bench as the final point is won against Coronado in their Cl ...
Bishop Gorman players erupt on the bench as the final point is won against Coronado in their Class 5A girls volleyball Southern Region title game at Coronado high School on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Coronado High's defender Cate Gusick (20) reacts as Faith Lutheran's players celebrate striker ...
Faith Lutheran defeats Liberty in OT for 5A girls soccer state title
Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) celebrates with senior JJ Buchanan (6) after throwing a ...
Football playoff roundup: Coronado, Liberty, Arbor View roll
Faith Lutheran senior Jaxon Cope (18) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 5A Division II ...
Faith Lutheran breezes past Green Valley to league final — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge kickoff returner Hawkin Ledingham (20) evades Legacy defensive end Derric Marshall ...
Shadow Ridge stuns Legacy on late kickoff return — PHOTOS
By Carter Eckl Special to the Review-Journal
November 9, 2024 - 11:21 am
 
Updated November 9, 2024 - 11:23 am

SPARKS — Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team defeated Coronado 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 to win the 5A state title Saturday at Spanish Springs High School.

The Gaels also won the state title last year. They previously swept the Cougars at Coronado to win the Southern Region title Nov. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES