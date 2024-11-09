Bishop Gorman defeats Coronado to defend girls volleyball state title

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado for the second time in eight days to win the 5A state title Saturday at Spanish Springs High School.

Faith Lutheran defeats Liberty in OT for 5A girls soccer state title

Bishop Gorman players erupt on the bench as the final point is won against Coronado in their Class 5A girls volleyball Southern Region title game at Coronado high School on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SPARKS — Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team defeated Coronado 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 to win the 5A state title Saturday at Spanish Springs High School.

The Gaels also won the state title last year. They previously swept the Cougars at Coronado to win the Southern Region title Nov. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.