Bishop Gorman defeats Coronado to defend girls volleyball state title
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado for the second time in eight days to win the 5A state title Saturday at Spanish Springs High School.
SPARKS — Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team defeated Coronado 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 to win the 5A state title Saturday at Spanish Springs High School.
The Gaels also won the state title last year. They previously swept the Cougars at Coronado to win the Southern Region title Nov. 2.
