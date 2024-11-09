Coronado, Gorman advance to 5A volleyball state title match

Coronado and Bishop Gorman rolled to wins over Northern opponents in their Class 5A girls volleyball state semifinals Friday in Sparks.

Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) saves the ball from hitting the floor during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s girls volleyball team will get another shot at Bishop Gorman.

The Cougars, the South’s No. 2 seed, swept Northern champion Bishop Manogue 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 in a Class 5A state semifinal Friday night at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks.

Coronado (30-5) will face Southern Region champion and top-seeded Gorman — a 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 winner over Reno High in the other semifinal — at 10 a.m. Saturday at Spanish Springs for the title.

“We just played our game,” Coronado coach Melody Nua said. “We executed the details really well on our end, and we did our job. Everybody had a role to play, and we executed. We kept the game really simple.”

UNLV commit Julie Beckham led Coronado with 16 kills and three aces with a .462 hitting percentage.

“We trust Julie to do her job, and she plays a big role,” Nua said. “She’s our arm and I thought she executed really well tonight both on and off the net, and she was a little bit more consistent with her attack out of system.”

Manogue finished 20-11.

Gorman defeated Coronado in three sets in the Southern Region title match last Saturday. Last season, the Cougars lost to the Gaels in four sets in the region and state title matches.

Nua said her team is better now after the loss last week and felt the Cougars “got in their own way” when they faced the Gaels the first time. She said she’s confident they will show those improvements on the court Saturday.

“This is a championship, so we have to go after every single point. … Hopefully, we’re able to put everything that we’ve been doing in practice, all the training, all the mental stuff, on the floor,” Nua said. “I think we will. There’s a different energy this time around being able to play them. I’m excited.”

— No. 1S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2N Reno 0: At Spanish Springs, Ayanna Watson had 18 kills and Trinity Thompson added 35 assists to lead the Gaels (28-8) past Reno (19-9) in the other state semifinal.

Carsyn Stansberry recorded seven aces, and Brooklynn Williams added four blocks for Gorman.

Class 4A

— No. 1L Durango 3, No. 1D Rancho 0: At Sunrise Mountain, Angelina Guerrero had 17 kills and nine digs to lead the Trailblazers, the Lake League champion and defending state champion, to a 25-14, 25-7, 25-9 victory over Desert League champion Rancho in a state semifinal.

Taylor Anderson added 10 kills and seven aces for Durango (25-10). The Trailblazers will play No. 2L Legacy — a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 winner over No. 3L Doral Academy in the other state semifinal — at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Mountain for the title.

Class 3A

— No. 1S The Meadows 3, No. 2N Fernley 0: At Sunrise Mountain, the Mustangs (20-5) controlled from the start to claim a 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 win over Fernley (22-6) in a state semifinal to advance for a chance to defend their state title.

The Meadows will play Moapa Valley, the South’s No. 2 seed, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunrise Mountain for the title. Moapa Valley (25-11) claimed a 28-26, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15 win over Northern champion Elko in the other semifinal.

Other state semifinals

Class 2A

At North Valleys in Reno

No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 3, No. 1N Yerington 1

No. 1S GV Christian 3, No. 2N Incline 0

State championship

No. 2S Lake Mead Academy vs. No. 1S GV Christian, noon Saturday

Class 1A

At Eldorado

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 3, No. 1C Round Mountain 2

No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 1E Eureka 0

State championship

No. 1W Smith Valley vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, noon Saturday at Sunrise Mountain

