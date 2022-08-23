Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out scores and the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

(Getty Images)

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Daniel Chavez-Ramirez, Western — The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Silverado.

Girls soccer

Iliana Arias-Lirio, Cheyenne — The senior scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Mater East.

Trinity Buchanan, Coronado — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Charley Hughes, Sierra Vista — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 4-0 win over Durango.

Allison Rabe, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had one goal and one assist in a 3-1 win over Legacy.

Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

Katelyn Eberwein, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 10 kills and three blocks in a five-set win over Centennial.

Sheyenne Harner, Bonanza — The senior had 19 assists and six aces in a three-set loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 15 kills in a five-set win over Centennial.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Tech 3, Equipo Academy 2

Western 1, Silverado 0

Girls soccer

Boulder City 1, Green Valley JV 0

Canyon Springs 1, Equipo Academy 1

Cheyenne 7, Mater East 0

Coronado 4, Desert Oasis 0

Faith Lutheran 6, Pahrump Valley 1

Moapa Valley 3, Legacy 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 1

Sierra Vista 4, Durango 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Centennial, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10

Cimarron-Memorial d. Bonanza, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Legacy d. Amplus Academy, 25-21, 25-18, 25-11

