Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out scores and the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Daniel Chavez-Ramirez, Western — The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Silverado.
Girls soccer
Iliana Arias-Lirio, Cheyenne — The senior scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Mater East.
Trinity Buchanan, Coronado — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.
Charley Hughes, Sierra Vista — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 4-0 win over Durango.
Allison Rabe, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.
Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had one goal and one assist in a 3-1 win over Legacy.
Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Green Valley.
Girls volleyball
Katelyn Eberwein, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 10 kills and three blocks in a five-set win over Centennial.
Sheyenne Harner, Bonanza — The senior had 19 assists and six aces in a three-set loss to Cimarron-Memorial.
Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 15 kills in a five-set win over Centennial.
Monday’s scores
Boys soccer
Tech 3, Equipo Academy 2
Western 1, Silverado 0
Girls soccer
Boulder City 1, Green Valley JV 0
Canyon Springs 1, Equipo Academy 1
Cheyenne 7, Mater East 0
Coronado 4, Desert Oasis 0
Faith Lutheran 6, Pahrump Valley 1
Moapa Valley 3, Legacy 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 1
Sierra Vista 4, Durango 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Centennial, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10
Cimarron-Memorial d. Bonanza, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Legacy d. Amplus Academy, 25-21, 25-18, 25-11
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.