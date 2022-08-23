95°F
Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated August 22, 2022 - 9:50 pm
(Getty Images)
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Daniel Chavez-Ramirez, Western — The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Silverado.

Girls soccer

Iliana Arias-Lirio, Cheyenne — The senior scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Mater East.

Trinity Buchanan, Coronado — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Charley Hughes, Sierra Vista — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 4-0 win over Durango.

Allison Rabe, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had one goal and one assist in a 3-1 win over Legacy.

Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

Katelyn Eberwein, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 10 kills and three blocks in a five-set win over Centennial.

Sheyenne Harner, Bonanza — The senior had 19 assists and six aces in a three-set loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 15 kills in a five-set win over Centennial.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Tech 3, Equipo Academy 2

Western 1, Silverado 0

Girls soccer

Boulder City 1, Green Valley JV 0

Canyon Springs 1, Equipo Academy 1

Cheyenne 7, Mater East 0

Coronado 4, Desert Oasis 0

Faith Lutheran 6, Pahrump Valley 1

Moapa Valley 3, Legacy 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 1

Sierra Vista 4, Durango 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Centennial, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10

Cimarron-Memorial d. Bonanza, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Legacy d. Amplus Academy, 25-21, 25-18, 25-11

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

