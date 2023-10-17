Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Tamara Vai-Unga

Arbor View sophomore outside hitter Tamara Vai-Unga had 11 kills, five digs and four serving aces to help lead the Aggies to a win at Palo Verde.

Arbor View’s Tamara Vai Unga (3) goes in for the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s girls volleyball team made the jump to Class 5A this season after winning the 4A state title last season.

Tamara Vai-Unga said winning the title has motivated the Aggies for this season as they face some of the top teams in the state. The sophomore outside hitter has done her part to help her team handle the jump in competition.

Vai-Unga had 11 kills, five digs and four serving aces to help lead the Aggies to a 3-1 win at Palo Verde last Thursday. For her efforts she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“We just worked really hard and proved that we’ve been making progress in the things we’ve been working on in practice,” Vai-Unga said.

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s your favorite memory of your volleyball career to this point?

Vai-Unga: “I don’t have one single memory, but last year on my club team I got to play with a lot of my friends. And this season too, it’s really nice playing with the people I’m close with makes it more fun.”

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal?

Vai-Unga: “I like to drink smoothies before games. I also eat some pineapple.”

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals?

Vai-Unga: “I definitely listen to a lot of hype music to get me going, but I don’t have any specific songs. I listen to a little bit of everything, nothing specific.”

NP: What were some of the biggest lessons you learned as a freshman last year that have helped you this season?

Vai-Unga: “Other than getting better skill-wise, I think I’m better at communicating. I just am more knowledgeable about the game, so I can be smarter than I was last year.”

