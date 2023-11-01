Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Jocelyn Taveras

Legacy High girls volleyball senior outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras had 16 kills, six digs and four aces in the Longhorns’ 3-0 win over Mojave on Oct. 23.

Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy girls volleyball senior outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras said this year has been her best high school season.

The Longhorns clinched their first league title this season, winning the Class 4A Lake League, and Taveras has played a key role in the success.

Taveras had 16 kills, six digs and four aces in Legacy’s 3-0 win over Mojave on Oct. 23. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“It was a good game,” Taveras said. “We all do a lot better in a more positive atmosphere. So once we relaxed a little bit, we’re able to have more fun and we performed better.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s your favorite memory in your volleyball career?

Taveras: My first high school season was a really big deal for me because I felt like I was coming into a new level. I’ve played since I was 8. I played a lot, but coming into high school and starting a real high school season was really different. It wasn’t the same as playing club.

NP: If you weren’t playing volleyball, what’s a sport you would be playing?

Taveras: Probably softball. Both of my parents played a lot of softball. They both went Division I for that, so I would get influenced by them to do that.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Taveras: Throughout the day, I make sure that my music is really hype and just be in a good mood so I can have a good game. I listen to a lot of Kendrick Lamar or SZA. They put me in a good mood.

NP: Do you have a favorite go-to postgame celebratory meal?

Taveras: Postgame me and my friends like to go to In-N-Out right around the corner from school. Whenever we get the chance, we go and eat after a game.

