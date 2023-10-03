77°F
Girls Volleyball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Elaina Smith

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Shadow Ridge's Elaina Smith (3) makes a hit in their game against Foothill High School on Thurs ...
Shadow Ridge's Elaina Smith (3) makes a hit in their game against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaina Smith said everyone who sees her play volleyball for Shadow Ridge describes her as an energetic player. The junior outside hitter’s energy on the court helped the Mustangs to a key win last week.

Smith had 14 kills, 12 digs and three serving aces to lead the Mustangs to a three-set victory over Faith Lutheran on Sept. 27. For her efforts she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“Our coach had a very specific game plan and we did a great job sticking to it,” Smith said. “We attacked the right back position and had a really good defensive game too.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

Smith: “The last two years I played flag football and track, but I would probably say track because I like the independence of it while also being on a team.”

NP: What’s your favorite memory of playing volleyball?

Smith: “It’s definitely our out-of-state tournaments. We had one in Hawaii this season and one in Arizona last season. Those tournaments are where you really bond with your team and get to know them on a deeper level. (Hawaii) was a great experience for us. We learned a lot.”

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals?

Smith: “I listen to a song called Immortal by 21 Savage at least five times before every game. And I do like drinking a Ghost energy drink before games too.”

NP: Who’s an athlete that you look up to and model your game after?

Smith: “Zoe Fleck, she’s a libero who played at Texas last season when Texas won the national championship. She’s amazing. She plays the greatest defense I’ve ever seen. She’s really energetic on the court. That’s something I look up to.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

