83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Girls Volleyball

No. 4 Centennial downs Arbor View in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 9:42 pm
 
Centennial High School celebrates a point during a volleyball game between Centennial High Scho ...
Centennial High School celebrates a point during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) hits the ball into the net during a volleyball game betwe ...
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) hits the ball into the net during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial High School students cheer on their school during a volleyball game between Centenni ...
Centennial High School students cheer on their school during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centenn ...
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Tamara Vai Unga (3) goes in for the ball during a volleyball game between C ...
Arbor View’s Tamara Vai Unga (3) goes in for the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Tamara Vai Unga (3) goes in to bump the ball during a volleyball game betwe ...
Arbor View’s Tamara Vai Unga (3) goes in to bump the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Kassandra Tuiasoa sets the ball for Aliah Williams (15) to spike during a v ...
Centennial’s Kassandra Tuiasoa sets the ball for Aliah Williams (15) to spike during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Olivia Roberts (3) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centenn ...
Centennial’s Olivia Roberts (3) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Dafne Sosa (4) bumps the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial H ...
Centennial’s Dafne Sosa (4) bumps the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) reacts moments after spiking the ball during a volleyball ...
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) reacts moments after spiking the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centenn ...
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s volleyball team cheers on their teammates during a volleyball game between ...
Arbor View’s volleyball team cheers on their teammates during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centenn ...
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial High School students cheer on their school during a volleyball game between Centenni ...
Centennial High School students cheer on their school during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s head coach Kristie Heaton talks to her players during a volleyball game bet ...
Centennial’s head coach Kristie Heaton talks to her players during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Tamara Vai Unga (3) goes in for the ball during a volleyball game between C ...
Arbor View’s Tamara Vai Unga (3) goes in for the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centenn ...
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial and Arbor View goes head to head at the net during a volleyball game between Centenn ...
Centennial and Arbor View goes head to head at the net during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View High School celebrates a point during a volleyball game between Centennial High Scho ...
Arbor View High School celebrates a point during a volleyball game between Centennial High School and Arbor View High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-13, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18 home win over Arbor View in a girls volleyball match Thursday.

Centennial (10-1, 1-0 Class 5A Mountain League) plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View (3-1, 0-1) hosts Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Ex-Arbor View coach quickly building up Somerset-Losee program
Ex-Arbor View coach quickly building up Somerset-Losee program
2
High school football: Top 2026 Nevada propects to watch
High school football: Top 2026 Nevada propects to watch
3
‘There’s a door’: ESPN analyst says Gorman national title worthy
‘There’s a door’: ESPN analyst says Gorman national title worthy
4
Top 5 Week 4 games: No. 2 Gorman hosts ranked California school
Top 5 Week 4 games: No. 2 Gorman hosts ranked California school
5
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS
Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Legacy rallies past Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Legacy rallies past Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS