No. 4 Centennial downs Arbor View in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Centennial rolled to a four-set home win over Arbor View in a girls volleyball match Thursday. Here are photos from the match.
Centennial, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-13, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18 home win over Arbor View in a girls volleyball match Thursday.
Centennial (10-1, 1-0 Class 5A Mountain League) plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View (3-1, 0-1) hosts Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
