Roundup: Boulder City sweeps Moapa Valley for 3A Southern Region title

Kamry Bailey had 18 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, and the Eagles cruised past the Pirates. The Meadows (2A Southern) and Pahranagat (1A Region II) also won regionals.

Boulder City’s quest for a third straight Class 3A state championship is two matches from completion.

Kamry Bailey had 18 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, and the Eagles (39-5) swept Moapa Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 on its home floor Saturday for the Southern Region championship.

Ava Wright had 38 assists and three aces, while Raegan Herr connected for 11 kills for Boulder City, which will meet South Tahoe in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran.

Abbie Evans had eight kills, 10 digs and two blocks for the Pirates (19-18), who will take on Truckee in the first semifinal at 6 p.m.

Class 2A

The Meadows 3, Calvary Chapel 0 — At Calvary Chapel, MacKenzie Gross had 30 assists, four digs and two aces in the Mustangs’ 25-11, 25-14, 25-22 sweep of the Lions for the Southern Region title.

The Meadows (22-9) advanced to the championship match earlier Saturday by downing Lincoln County 25-20, 25-18, 25-20, while Calvary Chapel (17-6) beat Lake Mead Academy 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21 in its semifinal.

The Meadows will meet White Pine in the second state semifinal at 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran. Calvary Chapel gets Yerington in the first semifinal at 2 p.m.

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 3, Owyhee 1 — At Pahranagat Valley, the Panthers beat the Braves 30-28, 15-25, 25-19, 25-16 to claim the Region II championship.

Pahranagat Valley (18-15) downed Wells 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 in its semifinal earlier Saturday, while Owyhee swept GV Christian 25-15, 25-19, 25-17.

The Panthers will begin their run for a fourth straight and record 21st state championship overall with a semifinal tilt against Smith Valley at 4 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran.

