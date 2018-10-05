Roundup: Liberty knocks off Silverado

Aiyana Evans and had 32 assists and O’ceana Clemens added 29 assists as Liberty’s girls volleyball team earned a 16-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 victory over visiting Silverado on Thursday.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Alana Chun had 19 digs, Leahi Sefo notched 10 kills, and Jordyn Emmons tallied eight kills and eight digs for the Patriots.

Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0 — At Durango, Jaylin Ellis had 18 kills and 12 digs to lead the Trailblazers past the Mountain Lions, 25-13, 28-26, 25-21.

Tehani Faitau had 21 assists and five aces, and Sierra Leone Sanchez had 15 digs for Durango.

Leilani Vitale had 10 kills and three aces, and Audrey Dayton had three kills and 12 digs for Sierra Vista.

Foothill 3, Basic 0 — At Foothill, Laynee Truscott supplied 31 assists as the Falcons downed the Wolves, 27-25, 25-16, 25-18.

Brooke Bykowski had nine kills and five digs, and teammate Haylee Zwahlen added six digs, five kills, and four aces for Foothill.

Allison Baker led Basic with 13 assists, and Chloe Ludemann tallied eight kills for the Wolves.

Shadow Ridge 3, Canyon Springs 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Nina Peterson had seven kills and four digs to help the Mustangs to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 victory over the Pioneers.

Makayla Alia added 18 assists, six digs and three aces for Shadow Ridge.

Green Valley 3, Tech 0 — At Tech, Jennifer Soha had seven kills and three blocks in the Gators’ 25-17, 25-11, 25-5 sweep of the Roadrunners.

Deijah Spaight added three kills and three blocks for Green Valley.

Makenna Faught had three kills and seven assists, and Kaitlyn Harvey added five digs to pace Tech.

Chaparral 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Chaparral, Bree’jahn Banks had nine kills and two aces to lead the Cowboys past the Miners, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.

Maria Victoria Agao had 14 assists and five aces for the Chaparral.

Julia Miles had two kills and four aces, and Brya Brown had three kills to lead Sunrise Mountain.

Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0 — At Overton, Emilie Barraza had 12 kills, and teammate Shyanne Matheson supplied eight aces in the Pirates’ 25-10, 25-12, 25-7 sweep of the Bulldogs.

Alex Peay tallied six aces, and Kyla Bradshaw added four kills for Moapa Valley.

Sydney Ludvigson had eight digs and six assists, and Shyanne Matheson notched eight aces to lead Virgin Valley.

Boulder City 3, Sky Pointe 0 — At Sky Pointe, Sierra Orton had nine kills and four bloacks as Boulder City took down Sky Pointe, 2515, 25-12, 25-19.

Kamry Bailey had 10 kills, Kelsi Robinson had seven kills, and Ava Wright had 29 assists and five digs for Boulder City.

Jocelyn Sanders had four kills, Kylie Poulsen and Jayden Sanders each had three kills, and Alexis Staples had three blocks for Sky Pointe.

Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 0 — At Coronado, the Gaels rolled to a 25-12, 26-24, 25-18 win over the Cougars.

Sasha Bolla had 13 kills for Coronado.