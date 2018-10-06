Roundup: Western sneaks by Valley

Camille Riggs had 10 kills and six aces to help Western’s girls volleyball team to a 22-25, 25-17, 25-9, 18-25, 15-12 home victory over Valley on Friday night.

Andrea Munguia had 12 assists and seven digs for the Vikings, and Krystal Carter had nine kills and 10 digs.

Centennial 3, Green Valley 1 — At Centennial, Chloe Geiman had 20 kills and six digs as the Bulldogs defeated the Gators, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.

Kaya Anderson also had 43 assists and eight digs, Elaina Young had 25 digs and four aces, and Brooke Miller had 18 kills, 10 digs and three assists for Centennial.

Green Valley’s Madison Hutchison-Martinez had 15 assists and nine digs, and Breanna Onori had 13 kills, five digs and three aces.

SLAM Academy 3, Somerset-Losee 0 — At Somerset-Losee, the Guardians rolled past the Lions, 25-23, 25-14, 25-14.

SLAM Academy’s Taylor Kelly had seven digs.

GV Christian 3, Word of Life 0 — At Word of Life, Sofia Gil had 14 assists and three aces as the Guardians defeated the Eagles, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21.

Word of Life’s Aniyah Brown had four kills, four aces, one assist and one dig.

Needles 2-2, Calvary Chapel 0-0 — At Needles, California, the Mustangs swept a doubleheader from the Lions by scores of 25-18, 25-10 and 25-19, 25-19.