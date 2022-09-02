Shadow Ridge hosts Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge hosted Palo Verde in a Class 5A girls volleyball match Thursday night. Shadow Ridge won in four sets.

Shadow Ridge's Lei Lasike (10) and Lexi Luszeck (9) block a shot by Palo Verde's Emma Neville (6) during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Emma Neville (6) misses the ball for a Shadow Ridge point during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Deloris Nangah (11) reacts a Shadow Ridge point during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Dani Robinson (17) and Ella Chang (4) defend a shot by Shadow Ridge during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde player react after a play against Shadow Ridge during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's (8) Naomi White reacts after a play against Shadow Ridge during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge players react after scoring a point against Palo Verde during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Aivry Makaiwi (2) misses a shot by Palo Verde during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde players huddle before the start of a girl's volleyball game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Dani Robinson (17) attempts to save a ball against Shadow Ridge during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd reacts during a girl's volleyball game between Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge Elaina Smith (3) and Aivry Makaiwi (2) react after a play during a girl's volleyball game against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge Elaina Smith (3) saves the ball during a girl's volleyball game against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Chloe Poort (6) looks on as Aivry Makaiwi (2) takes a fall while attempting to save the ball during a girl's volleyball game against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Chloe Poort (6) spikes the ball for a point against Palo Verse during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd reacts during a girl's volleyball game between Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Lexi Luszeck (9) spikes the ball for a point against Palo Verse during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Madi Miller (7) reacts after a play against Palo Verse during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge players get ready to receive a serve from Palo Verse during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge hosted Palo Verde in a Class 5A girls volleyball match Thursday night. Shadow Ridge won 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18.

Both teams will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Shadow Ridge will host Faith Lutheran, and Palo Verde will host Centennial.

