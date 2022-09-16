Shadow Ridge takes 5-set volleyball match at Foothill — PHOTOS
Chloe Poort led Shadow Ridge with 14 kills, four aces and 19 digs. Maleya Miles had 23 kills and 14 digs for Foothill.
Shadow Ridge pulled out a thrilling 25-19, 26-28, 25-16, 24-26, 15-8 victory in a girls volleyball match Thursday night at Foothill.
