Girls Volleyball

Shadow Ridge takes 5-set volleyball match at Foothill — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 9:07 pm
 
Shadow Ridge's Saniya Wynder (4) makes a hit during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Maleya Miles (12) goes up for a hit against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Maleya Miles (12) goes up for a hit against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Lexi Luszeck (9) makes a hit during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Sally Heagany (8), Madison Holmes (5), Morgan Fleisher (6), Bella Riggs (13) and Madelyn Neibaur (7) cheer on their teammates from the bench during their match against Shadow Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill celebrates a point against Shadow Ridge during their match on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Madelyn Neibaur (7) goes up for a hit against Shadow Ridge at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Makaila Brooks (11) makes a hit during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Madi Miller (7) sets the ball for an attach during their game against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Joli Salazar (8) hits the ball during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Jyniah Sanders (14) goes up for a hit against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Jyniah Sanders (14) goes up for a hit against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Riley Strganac (10) goes up for a hit during their match against Shadow Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Riley Strganac (10) goes up for a hit during their match against Shadow Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Madelyn Neibaur (7) and Siena Novak (14) make a block against Shadow Ridge at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Jyniah Sanders (14) and Lexi Luszeck (9) try to block a Foothill hit during their match at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Elaina Smith (3) makes a hit in their game against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Jyniah Sanders (14) and Elaina Smith (3) block a hit from Foothill's Maleya Miles (12) at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Joli Salazar (8) sets the ball for Lexi Luszeck (9) during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Riah Thurston (13) makes a hit during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Riah Thurston (13) and Lei Lasike (10) celebrate a point against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Riah Thurston (13) makes a hit during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Riah Thurston (13) makes a block during their match against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Katie Kaepp (4) goes up for a hit against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Elaina Smith (3) prepares to serve against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill's Siena Novak goes up for a hit against Shadow Ridge at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Riah Thurston (13) goes up for a hit at the net against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge players listen to the national anthem before facing off against Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge pulled out a thrilling 25-19, 26-28, 25-16, 24-26, 15-8 victory in a girls volleyball match Thursday night at Foothill.

Chloe Poort led Shadow Ridge with 14 kills, four aces and 19 digs. Maleya Miles had 23 kills and 14 digs for Foothill.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

