Volleyball roundup: Top seeds Durango, Palo Verde advance to regional semis

Durango takes care of Foothill in three sets, while Palo Verde has its way with Arbor View. Bishop Gorman’s Stockham reaches 1,500 career kills in a win.

Bailey Olbur had 13 kills and two blocks, and top-seeded Durango swept Foothill 25-11, 27-25, 25-6 for a home win in the Desert Region quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Trailblazers (30-7) also received 17 digs, five kills and three blocks from Kennedi Steele, while Sophia Dominguez had seven digs and six assists.

Durango will next meet fifth-seeded Green Valley, which upset No. 4 Desert Oasis, on Thursday. That game will be played on the Gators’ home floor.

Green Valley 3, Desert Oasis 2 — At Durango, Breanna Onori dished out 44 assists and added three kills, three aces and two blocks, and Jennifer Soha notched 18 kills, 16 digs and five blocks as the Gators rallied to beat the Diamondbacks 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-10.

Hailey McKinnis tallied 11 kills, five digs and two blocks and Payton Casey supplied seven kills and seven blocks for Green Valley (25-11).

Nathalie Van recorded 48 assists, 15 digs and five kills, and Kierston-Joy Kuresa added 20 kills, 19 digs and four aces for Desert Oasis (24-12). Sophia Parlanti chipped in with 19 kills, 13 digs and four blocks.

Green Valley will host No. 1 Durango in the semifinals.

Bishop Gorman 3, Basic 0 — At Bishop Gorman, Tommi Stockham had 29 kills to go over the 1,500 mark for her career, and the defending state champion and second-seeded Gaels swept the Wolves, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10.

Stockham needed 12 kills to reach the milestone, but she blew well past it. She also went over 500 kills for the season and now has 514 for the Gaels (30-7), who will face Coronado in the semifinals Thursday at Green Valley.

Caroline Edgeworth dished out 48 assists in the win.

Coronado 3, Liberty 0 — At Coronado, Brooke Dobson had 10 kills and four blocks, and the third-seeded Cougars blanked the sixth-seeded Patriots, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13.

Natalia Tollestrup had nine kills and a block for the Cougars (25-10), who also received seven kills, 12 digs and a block from Sarah Arroyo.

Coronado will face Bishop Gorman in the semifinals.

Mountain Region

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 0 — At Palo Verde, Arien Fafard dished out 21 assists to lead the top-seeded Panthers to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-15 sweep of the Aggies.

Carli Tanner had nine kills and seven digs for Palo Verde (29-3), which got seven kills apiece from Haley Bringhurst and Alex Anderson-Smith.

The Panthers advance to meet Shadow Ridge in Thursday’s semifinals at Desert Pines.

Shadow Ridge 3, Faith Lutheran 2 — At Palo Verde, Kayla Alia filled the stat sheet with 11 kills, 15 digs, 16 assists and six aces, and the Mustangs rallied from a two-set deficit to stun the Crusaders, 19-25, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-9.

VaiLin Tagaloa also had a huge night with 12 kills, 16 digs, 18 assists, eight aces and two blocks for the Mustangs (21-13), who advance to meet Palo Verde in the semifinals. Aivry Makaiwi added 29 digs and two aces for Shadow Ridge.

Rancho 3, Las Vegas 0 — At Centennial, Jan Duhaylungsod supplied 33 assists, eight aces and four kills to power the third-seeded Rams to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the Wildcats.

Angelina Robles had 10 kills and 10 digs, and Gabriella Fernandez added 10 digs and nine kills for Rancho (18-7). Leah Miller contributed 13 kills and three blocks, and Kaille Ferguson notched 10 digs for the Rams, who will meet Centennial in the semifinals Thursday at Desert Pines.

Centennial 3, Legacy 0 — At Centennial, Kaya Anderson notched 40 assists as the second-seeded Bulldogs downed the Longhorns 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21.

Zoey Bonds had 18 digs and five aces, and Brooke Miller added 14 kills for Centennial (22-15), which also got 11 kills from Taylor Lindell.

Jessica Liu led Legacy with 36 assists and 17 digs. Jazmyne Walker had 18 kills and 11 digs, and Alyssa Fuller tallied 28 digs for the Longhorns (18-18).