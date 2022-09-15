Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Eldorado beat Chaparral 3-2 at Chaparral High School on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Chaparral.

Gael Garcia, Durango — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Liberty.

Andy Gonzalez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored the winning goal with 20 minutes left and also had an assist in a 2-1 victory over Centennial.

James Lake, Foothill — The sophomore scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Legacy.

Christopher Lopez, SLAM Nevada — The freshman had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Daniel Mercado, Green Valley — The sophomore had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Doral Academy.

Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada — The freshman scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Roman Torres, Arbor View — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Silverado.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Rancho.

Girls volleyball

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 20 assists in a 3-0 victory over Durango.

Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy — The freshman had eight aces in a 3-1 victory over Rancho.

Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 12 aces and 15 digs in a 3-2 victory over Cadence.

Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 12 kills in 3-0 victory over Durango.

Kiana Peterson, Legacy — The junior had seven kills in a 3-1 victory over Rancho.

Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The senior had 22 kills and 15 digs in a 3-2 victory over Cadence.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 3, Silverado 2

Bonanza 4, Shadow Ridge 1

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Centennial 1

Clark 1, Mojave 1

Durango 5, Liberty 0

Eldorado 3, Chaparral 2

Foothill 3, Legacy 3

Green Valley 6, Doral Academy 0

Palo Verde 3, Rancho 0

Sky Pointe 5, Boulder City 2

SLAM Nevada 4, Pahrump Valley 0

Tech 1, Canyon Springs 1

Western 3, Sierra Vista 1

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Coral Academy 25-13, 25-19, 25-13

Coronado d. Durango 25-16, 28-26, 25-15

Legacy d. Rancho 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21

Moapa Valley d. Pahrump Valley 25-14, 25-19, 25-10

Virgin Valley d. Cadence 21-25, 26-24, 25-14, 22-25, 16-14

Las Vegas Review-Journal