Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Chaparral.
Gael Garcia, Durango — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Liberty.
Andy Gonzalez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored the winning goal with 20 minutes left and also had an assist in a 2-1 victory over Centennial.
James Lake, Foothill — The sophomore scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Legacy.
Christopher Lopez, SLAM Nevada — The freshman had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 victory over Pahrump Valley.
Daniel Mercado, Green Valley — The sophomore had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Doral Academy.
Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada — The freshman scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Pahrump Valley.
Roman Torres, Arbor View — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Silverado.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Rancho.
Girls volleyball
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 20 assists in a 3-0 victory over Durango.
Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy — The freshman had eight aces in a 3-1 victory over Rancho.
Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 12 aces and 15 digs in a 3-2 victory over Cadence.
Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 12 kills in 3-0 victory over Durango.
Kiana Peterson, Legacy — The junior had seven kills in a 3-1 victory over Rancho.
Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The senior had 22 kills and 15 digs in a 3-2 victory over Cadence.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 3, Silverado 2
Bonanza 4, Shadow Ridge 1
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Centennial 1
Clark 1, Mojave 1
Durango 5, Liberty 0
Eldorado 3, Chaparral 2
Foothill 3, Legacy 3
Green Valley 6, Doral Academy 0
Palo Verde 3, Rancho 0
Sky Pointe 5, Boulder City 2
SLAM Nevada 4, Pahrump Valley 0
Tech 1, Canyon Springs 1
Western 3, Sierra Vista 1
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Coral Academy 25-13, 25-19, 25-13
Coronado d. Durango 25-16, 28-26, 25-15
Legacy d. Rancho 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21
Moapa Valley d. Pahrump Valley 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Virgin Valley d. Cadence 21-25, 26-24, 25-14, 22-25, 16-14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal