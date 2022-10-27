Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Doral Academy’s Sienna Turco (29) kicks to score a goal while Bonanza’s Ivonne Lopez (20) defends during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 victory over Equipo Academy.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Sky Pointe.

Reese Gordon, Silverado — The junior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Sky Pointe.

Asia Moises, Coronado — The sophomore scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Tech.

Ava Peterson, Palo Verde — The sophomore scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Brylie Tavares-Bright, Spring Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie with Basic.

Natalie Tovar, Western — The freshman scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Rancho.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Girls volleyball

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had 11 kills and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 17 kills and two blocks in a 3-1 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had 10 kills, three aces, two blocks and 35 assists in a 3-2 victory over Palo Verde.

Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy — The junior had 13 kills and 21 digs in a 3-2 victory over Spring Valley.

Scores

Boys soccer

Coronado 5, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Sierra Vista 0

Canyon Springs 3, Clark 1

Coronado 3, Tech 1

Doral Academy 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Legacy 7, Sunrise Mountain 0

Pahrump Valley 5, Equipo Academy 1

Palo Verde 5, Las Vegas 0

Silverado 5, Sky Pointe 0

SLAM Nevada 1, Boulder City 1

Spring Valley 2, Basic 2

Western 1, Rancho 0

Girls volleyball

Coronado d. Faith Lutheran 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12

Green Valley d. Palo Verde 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-5

Legacy d. Spring Valley 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 12-25, 19-17

Sierra Vista d. Canyon Springs 25-13, 25-7, 25-20

Soccer polls

Boys

1. Palo Verde

2. Eldorado

3. Coronado

4. Cimarron-Memorial

5. Bishop Gorman

6. Desert Oasis

7. Green Valley

8. Faith Lutheran

9. Western

10T. Las Vegas

10T. Arbor View

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Faith Lutheran

3. Bishop Gorman

4. Palo Verde

5. Desert Oasis

6. Shadow Ridge

7. Cimarron-Memorial

8. Liberty

9. Arbor View

10. Doral Academy

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal