Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Centennial’s Elijah Burney (15) jumps to shoot against Clark’s Zyon Harris (1) during a high school boys basketball game at Clark High School on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines: The senior logged 11 points, five assists and four steals in the Jaguars’ 60-43 victory over Chaparral.

Elijah Burney, Centennial: The senior had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Bulldogs past Clark 55-32.

Joshua Johnson, Bonanza: The sophomore guard finished with 12 points to lead the Bengals to a 66-37 win over Del Sol.

Julius Robinson, Silverado: The sophomore forward scored 17 points to help the Skyhawks slip past Valley 85-80.

Kevan Wilkins, Valley: The sophomore had 21 points in the Vikings’ 85-80 loss to Silverado.

Girls

Alektra Anaya, Durango: The senior guard scored 13 points in the Trailblazers’ 72-40 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward scored 23 points to help the Aggies cruise to a 58-22 win over Cheyenne.

Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge: The senior guard logged 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Mustangs past Durango 72-40.

Kaleigha Plett, Cheyenne: The senior scored eight points in the Desert Shields’ loss to Arbor View.

Rylie Willis, Needles: The junior had 21 points to help the Mustangs dominate Laughlin 57-8.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Rancho 71, Canyon Springs 69

Centennial 55, Clark 32

Bonanza 66, Del Sol 37

Desert Pines 60, Chaparral 43

Silverado 85, Valley 80

Girls

Arbor View 58, Cheyenne 22

Shadow Ridge 72, Durango 40

Legacy 61, Mojave 9

Needles 57, Laughlin 8

Spring Creek 53, Green Valley Christian 13

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal