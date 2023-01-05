Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Giali Chapman, Mojave: The senior guard collected 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Rattlers’ 72-70 home loss to Desert Pines.
Bret Pendleton, Boulder City: The senior guard scored 11 points in the Eagles’ 70-60 home loss to Basic.
Brenden Pruitt, Basic: The senior guard nailed four 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 22 points to lead the Wolves to a 70-60 road win over Boulder City.
Ahmad Raheem, Western: The sophomore guard posted 18 points to help Western beat visiting Del Sol 71-53.
Evan Tatum, Desert Pines: The senior, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, made a game-winning layup with four seconds remaining to lift the Jaguars past Mojave 72-70.
Girls
Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman: The senior guard poured in 19 points to help lift the Gaels over visiting Palo Verde 64-36.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The junior led a balanced attack with 16 points as the visiting Crusaders defeated Desert Oasis 54-36.
Talyiah McKinney, Arbor View: The junior scored 15 points in the Aggies’ 47-38 home victory over Pahrump Valley.
Kamilyah Williams, Basic: The sophomore guard scored 11 points in the Wolves’ 35-29 road victory over Boulder City.
Andie Wood, Moapa Valley: The junior finished with 15 points and six steals to lead the Pirates to a 52-30 home victory over SLAM Nevada.
Scores
Boys
Basic 70, Boulder City 60
Somerset-Losee 74, Tech 18
Desert Pines 72, Mojave 70
Sloan Canyon 64, Pahrump Valley 51
Virgin Valley 55, Cadence 36
Green Valley Christian 60, Beatty 34
Western 71, Del Sol 53
Sky Pointe 47, Coral Academy 34
Girls
Arbor View 47, Pahrump Valley 38
Centennial 73, Shadow Ridge 22
Faith Lutheran 54, Desert Oasis 36
Bishop Gorman 64, Palo Verde 36
Moapa Valley 52, SLAM Nevada 30
Basic 35, Boulder City 29