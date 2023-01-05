Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Shadow Ridge’s Jada Livingston (15) loses control of the ball to Centennial’s Trysta Barrett, left, and Azaia Tatum, right, during a girls high school basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Giali Chapman, Mojave: The senior guard collected 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Rattlers’ 72-70 home loss to Desert Pines.

Bret Pendleton, Boulder City: The senior guard scored 11 points in the Eagles’ 70-60 home loss to Basic.

Brenden Pruitt, Basic: The senior guard nailed four 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 22 points to lead the Wolves to a 70-60 road win over Boulder City.

Ahmad Raheem, Western: The sophomore guard posted 18 points to help Western beat visiting Del Sol 71-53.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines: The senior, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, made a game-winning layup with four seconds remaining to lift the Jaguars past Mojave 72-70.

Girls

Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman: The senior guard poured in 19 points to help lift the Gaels over visiting Palo Verde 64-36.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The junior led a balanced attack with 16 points as the visiting Crusaders defeated Desert Oasis 54-36.

Talyiah McKinney, Arbor View: The junior scored 15 points in the Aggies’ 47-38 home victory over Pahrump Valley.

Kamilyah Williams, Basic: The sophomore guard scored 11 points in the Wolves’ 35-29 road victory over Boulder City.

Andie Wood, Moapa Valley: The junior finished with 15 points and six steals to lead the Pirates to a 52-30 home victory over SLAM Nevada.

Scores

Boys

Basic 70, Boulder City 60

Somerset-Losee 74, Tech 18

Desert Pines 72, Mojave 70

Sloan Canyon 64, Pahrump Valley 51

Virgin Valley 55, Cadence 36

Green Valley Christian 60, Beatty 34

Western 71, Del Sol 53

Sky Pointe 47, Coral Academy 34

Girls

Arbor View 47, Pahrump Valley 38

Centennial 73, Shadow Ridge 22

Faith Lutheran 54, Desert Oasis 36

Bishop Gorman 64, Palo Verde 36

Moapa Valley 52, SLAM Nevada 30

Basic 35, Boulder City 29