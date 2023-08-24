Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
— Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs: The sophomore compiled three goals and an assist to help the Pioneers roll to a 9-1 win over Chaparral.
— Huba Hajdu, Faith Lutheran: The senior had two goals as the Crusaders cruised past Silverado 5-0.
— Austin Kiernan, Coronado: The junior had two assists to help the Cougars defeat Western 3-0.
— Luke LaPointe, Arbor View: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Aggies edged Cimarron-Memorial 3-2.
— Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored two goals in the Mustangs’ 3-1 win over Legacy.
Girls volleyball
— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The sophomore finished with 11 kills and six digs as the Cougars defeated Silverado 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.
— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior racked up seven kills and eight digs to help the Roadrunners beat Green Valley 25-17, 25-9, 25-6.
— Treya Mills, Canyon Springs: The junior had 13 digs, 13 assists and six service aces in the Pioneers’ 25-21, 10-25, 26-24, 24-26, 5-15 loss to Cadence.
— Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy: The senior collected 16 kills and nine digs to lead the Longhorns to a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 win over Liberty.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 0, Palo Verde 0
Liberty 4, Rancho 4
Shadow Ridge 3, Legacy 1
Spring Valley 4, Durango 3
Cheyenne 4, Valley 3
Coronado 3, Western 0
Faith Lutheran 5, Silverado 0
Canyon Springs 9, Chaparral 1
Arbor View 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Sky Pointe 1, Doral Academy 0
Girls soccer
Coronado 1, Green Valley 1
Basic 1, Durango 0
Palo Verde 1, Las Vegas 0
Basic 1, Durango 0
Pahrump Valley 0, Virgin Valley 0
Chaparral 2, Del Sol 1
Sierra Vista 4, Eldorado 0
Girls volleyball
Tech 3, Green Valley 0
Coronado 3, Silverado 0
Cheyenne 3, Eldorado 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 1
Legacy 3, Liberty 0
Cadence 3, Canyon Springs 2
Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 3, Moapa Valley 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.