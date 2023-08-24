82°F
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 10:05 pm
 
Coronado’s Hannah Pemberton (5), Hannah Wayment (1) and Julie Beckham (2) celebrate a po ...
Coronado’s Hannah Pemberton (5), Hannah Wayment (1) and Julie Beckham (2) celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs: The sophomore compiled three goals and an assist to help the Pioneers roll to a 9-1 win over Chaparral.

— Huba Hajdu, Faith Lutheran: The senior had two goals as the Crusaders cruised past Silverado 5-0.

— Austin Kiernan, Coronado: The junior had two assists to help the Cougars defeat Western 3-0.

— Luke LaPointe, Arbor View: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Aggies edged Cimarron-Memorial 3-2.

— Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored two goals in the Mustangs’ 3-1 win over Legacy.

Girls volleyball

— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The sophomore finished with 11 kills and six digs as the Cougars defeated Silverado 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.

— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior racked up seven kills and eight digs to help the Roadrunners beat Green Valley 25-17, 25-9, 25-6.

— Treya Mills, Canyon Springs: The junior had 13 digs, 13 assists and six service aces in the Pioneers’ 25-21, 10-25, 26-24, 24-26, 5-15 loss to Cadence.

— Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy: The senior collected 16 kills and nine digs to lead the Longhorns to a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 win over Liberty.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 0, Palo Verde 0

Liberty 4, Rancho 4

Shadow Ridge 3, Legacy 1

Spring Valley 4, Durango 3

Cheyenne 4, Valley 3

Coronado 3, Western 0

Faith Lutheran 5, Silverado 0

Canyon Springs 9, Chaparral 1

Arbor View 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Sky Pointe 1, Doral Academy 0

Girls soccer

Coronado 1, Green Valley 1

Basic 1, Durango 0

Palo Verde 1, Las Vegas 0

Basic 1, Durango 0

Pahrump Valley 0, Virgin Valley 0

Chaparral 2, Del Sol 1

Sierra Vista 4, Eldorado 0

Girls volleyball

Tech 3, Green Valley 0

Coronado 3, Silverado 0

Cheyenne 3, Eldorado 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 1

Legacy 3, Liberty 0

Cadence 3, Canyon Springs 2

Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 3, Moapa Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

