Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Coronado’s Hannah Pemberton (5), Hannah Wayment (1) and Julie Beckham (2) celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs: The sophomore compiled three goals and an assist to help the Pioneers roll to a 9-1 win over Chaparral.

— Huba Hajdu, Faith Lutheran: The senior had two goals as the Crusaders cruised past Silverado 5-0.

— Austin Kiernan, Coronado: The junior had two assists to help the Cougars defeat Western 3-0.

— Luke LaPointe, Arbor View: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Aggies edged Cimarron-Memorial 3-2.

— Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored two goals in the Mustangs’ 3-1 win over Legacy.

Girls volleyball

— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The sophomore finished with 11 kills and six digs as the Cougars defeated Silverado 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.

— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior racked up seven kills and eight digs to help the Roadrunners beat Green Valley 25-17, 25-9, 25-6.

— Treya Mills, Canyon Springs: The junior had 13 digs, 13 assists and six service aces in the Pioneers’ 25-21, 10-25, 26-24, 24-26, 5-15 loss to Cadence.

— Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy: The senior collected 16 kills and nine digs to lead the Longhorns to a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 win over Liberty.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 0, Palo Verde 0

Liberty 4, Rancho 4

Shadow Ridge 3, Legacy 1

Spring Valley 4, Durango 3

Cheyenne 4, Valley 3

Coronado 3, Western 0

Faith Lutheran 5, Silverado 0

Canyon Springs 9, Chaparral 1

Arbor View 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Sky Pointe 1, Doral Academy 0

Girls soccer

Coronado 1, Green Valley 1

Basic 1, Durango 0

Palo Verde 1, Las Vegas 0

Pahrump Valley 0, Virgin Valley 0

Chaparral 2, Del Sol 1

Sierra Vista 4, Eldorado 0

Girls volleyball

Tech 3, Green Valley 0

Coronado 3, Silverado 0

Cheyenne 3, Eldorado 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 1

Legacy 3, Liberty 0

Cadence 3, Canyon Springs 2

Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 3, Moapa Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.