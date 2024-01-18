Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Centennial's Nation Williams (24) jumps for a layup during the second half of a high school basketball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Christian Baltierrez, Basic: The senior finished with 20 points as the Wolves defeated Bonanza 76-57.

— Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Spartans to a 59-48 win over Chaparral.

— Khamari Taylor, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 19 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Sky Pointe 85-30.

Girls basketball

— Gabrielle Brooks, Coronado: The senior had 18 points and four rebounds to help the Cougars edge Desert Pines 53-52.

— Heaven Cooper, Pahrump Valley: The senior logged 17 points and seven rebounds in the Trojans’ 55-10 victory over Sloan Canyon.

— Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals in the Spartans’ 56-39 win over Green Valley.

— Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore recorded 26 points, eight assists and eight steals as the Gaels cruised to a 73-17 victory over Las Vegas.

— Nation Williams, Centennial: The freshman scored 23 points to help the Bulldogs roll past Arbor View 92-29.

Flag football

— Lucia Becerra, Eldorado: The junior led a strong defensive performance with nine tackles as the Sundevils defeated Amplus Academy 18-0.

— Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore passed for six TDs, setting a new state record with 90 TD passes on the season, in the Diamondbacks’ 44-12 victory over Cadence.

— Davie Slack, Virgin Valley: The sophomore passed for two TDs and rushed for two more as the Bulldogs beat Democracy Prep 49-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 76, Bonanza 57

Cimarron-Memorial 59, Chaparral 48

Liberty 65, Durango 52

Pahranagat Valley 51, Mountain View 24

Palo Verde 66, Canyon Springs 64

Sandy Valley 65, Word of Life 54

Sierra Vista 85, Sky Pointe 30

The Meadows 58, Coral Academy 36

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 73, Las Vegas 17

Centennial 92, Arbor View 29

Cimarron-Memorial 56, Green Valley 39

Coral Academy 51, The Meadows 21

Coronado 53, Desert Pines 52

Liberty 47, Clark 35

Pahranagat Valley 49, Mountain View 7

Pahrump Valley 55, Sloan Canyon 10

SLAM Academy 50, Boulder City 47

Flag football

Desert Oasis 44, Cadence 12

Eldorado 18, Amplus Academy 0

Mater East 22, Moapa Valley 19

Virgin Valley 49, Democracy Prep 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal