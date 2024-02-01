Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:
Girls basketball
— Ananda Jackson, Cheyenne: The senior scored 16 points in the Desert Shields’ 41-32 win over Bonanza.
— Alabama Nieves, Legacy: The junior had 15 points and four steals as the Longhorns cruised to a 51-7 win over Eldorado.
— Avery Silvas, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 19 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Rancho 61-54.
— Gianessa Vazquez, Green Valley: The junior scored a game-high 24 points, adding seven rebounds and four steals, to help the Gators roll to a 56-16 win over Doral Academy.
Flag football
— Nyanoang Gatchang, Bonanza: The senior quarterback passed for five TDs as the Bengals rolled to a 48-6 victory over Western.
— Kaliyah Guillory, Eldorado: The sophomore logged three TD catches, including the game-winner with 20 seconds remaining, to give the Sundevils a 28-25 victory over Valley.
— Alexa Nuckles, Moapa Valley: The senior caught nine passes for 143 yards, including her second TD of the night as time expired, to give the Pirates an 18-13 win over SLAM Academy.
— Daisha Peavy, Liberty: The senior finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help the Patriots upset Democracy Prep 39-37.
— Christiana Williams, Mater East: The senior had a rushing TD, a scoring reception and five tackles as the Knights beat Sloan Canyon 31-26.
Scores
Boys basketball
Coral Academy 70, Cadence 43
Democracy Prep 63, Virgin Valley 38
Word of Life 50, Beaver Dam 49
Girls basketball
Cheyenne 41, Bonanza 32
Foothill 52, Mojave 9
Green Valley 56, Doral Academy 16
Legacy 51, Eldorado 7
Liberty 39, Democracy Prep 37
Sierra Vista 61, Rancho 54
Somerset-Losee 60, Amplus Academy 4
Valley 55, Tech 20
Western 31, Silverado 29
Flag football
Bonanza 48, Western 6
Doral Academy d. Democracy Prep, forfeit
Eldorado 28, Valley 25
Mater East 31, Sloan Canyon 26
Moapa Valley 18, SLAM Academy 13
Virgin Valley 18, Boulder City 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal