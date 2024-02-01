56°F
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 10:14 pm
 
Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) fights to move the ball past Democracy Prep defenders during ...
Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) fights to move the ball past Democracy Prep defenders during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) drives the ball to the hoop as Democracy Prep defender Kay ...
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) drives the ball to the hoop as Democracy Prep defender Kayla Ellerbe (5) jumps up during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Girls basketball

— Ananda Jackson, Cheyenne: The senior scored 16 points in the Desert Shields’ 41-32 win over Bonanza.

— Alabama Nieves, Legacy: The junior had 15 points and four steals as the Longhorns cruised to a 51-7 win over Eldorado.

— Avery Silvas, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 19 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Rancho 61-54.

— Gianessa Vazquez, Green Valley: The junior scored a game-high 24 points, adding seven rebounds and four steals, to help the Gators roll to a 56-16 win over Doral Academy.

Flag football

— Nyanoang Gatchang, Bonanza: The senior quarterback passed for five TDs as the Bengals rolled to a 48-6 victory over Western.

— Kaliyah Guillory, Eldorado: The sophomore logged three TD catches, including the game-winner with 20 seconds remaining, to give the Sundevils a 28-25 victory over Valley.

— Alexa Nuckles, Moapa Valley: The senior caught nine passes for 143 yards, including her second TD of the night as time expired, to give the Pirates an 18-13 win over SLAM Academy.

— Daisha Peavy, Liberty: The senior finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help the Patriots upset Democracy Prep 39-37.

— Christiana Williams, Mater East: The senior had a rushing TD, a scoring reception and five tackles as the Knights beat Sloan Canyon 31-26.

Scores

Boys basketball

Coral Academy 70, Cadence 43

Democracy Prep 63, Virgin Valley 38

Word of Life 50, Beaver Dam 49

Girls basketball

Cheyenne 41, Bonanza 32

Foothill 52, Mojave 9

Green Valley 56, Doral Academy 16

Legacy 51, Eldorado 7

Liberty 39, Democracy Prep 37

Sierra Vista 61, Rancho 54

Somerset-Losee 60, Amplus Academy 4

Valley 55, Tech 20

Western 31, Silverado 29

Flag football

Bonanza 48, Western 6

Doral Academy d. Democracy Prep, forfeit

Eldorado 28, Valley 25

Mater East 31, Sloan Canyon 26

Moapa Valley 18, SLAM Academy 13

Virgin Valley 18, Boulder City 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

