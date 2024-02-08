Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Ryder Elisaldez, Bishop Gorman: The senior finished with 20 points, six assists and four steals in the Gaels’ 73-53 win over Sierra Vista.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The junior scored 18 points as the Rams notched a 64-52 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior logged 20 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists in the Eagles’ 71-64 victory over Pahrump Valley.

— Robert Waddell, Eldorado: The sophomore had 18 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists to help the Sundevils defeat Moapa Valley 64-53.

Girls basketball

— McKayla Epps, Cadence: The senior hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the Cougars to a 45-21 win over Cristo Rey.

— Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore scored 21 points as the Mustangs cruised past Las Vegas 61-28.

— Danae Powell, Centennial: The senior recorded 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Bulldogs beat Spring Valley 65-29.

— Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 16 points, 10 assists, seven steals and five rebounds to help the Gaels defeat Clark 69-17.

Flag football

— Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The sophomore passed for four TDs and rushed for two more as the Cougars beat Cheyenne 46-26.

— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The sophomore had 204 receiving yards and three TDs as the Cougars routed Clark 40-0.

— Erica Moreno, Desert Oasis: The junior had a TD reception and a TD run to help the Diamondbacks roll to a 39-12 victory over Palo Verde.

— Makayla Moskowitz, Legacy: The junior had six receptions for 106 yards and a TD as the Longhorns outlasted Sunrise Mountain for a 20-14 win.

— Sequoia Velasco, Bonanza: The senior had two TD receptions to lead the Bengals to a 14-6 victory over Spring Valley.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 73, Sierra Vista 53

Boulder City 71, Pahrump Valley 64

Eldorado 64, Moapa Valley 53

Founders Academy 58, Adelson School 39

Rancho 64, Desert Oasis 52

SLAM Academy 84, Doral Academy 40

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 69, Clark 17

Cadence 45, Cristo Rey 21

Centennial 65, Spring Valley 29

Del Sol 57, Foothill 48

Shadow Ridge 61, Las Vegas 28

Flag football

Arbor View 56, Amplus Academy 0

Bonanza 14, Spring Valley 6

Cadence 46, Cheyenne 26

Coronado 40, Clark 0

Desert Oasis 39, Palo Verde 12

Durango 31, Chaparral 19

Foothill 31, Sierra Vista 7

Legacy 20, Sunrise Mountain 14

Rancho 25, Mojave 18

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal