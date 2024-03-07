Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances form Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and volleyball action.

Tech's Brock Barlow (99) delivers against Foothill during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The senior went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Mountain Lions’ balanced attack in a 7-6 win over Clark.

— Lorenzo Anguiano, SLAM Academy: The senior struck out seven while tossing a three-inning one-hitter to lead the Bulls to a 16-0 win over Mojave.

— Brock Barlow, Tech: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help lift the Roadrunners past Silverado 8-4.

— Jase DeSantis, Arbor View: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Aggies rallied with five runs in the fifth inning to edge Centennial 7-6.

— Danny Virrueta, Mater East: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the Knights’ 16-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Softball

— Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The senior pitcher struck out 13 while allowing four runs in five innings of work as the Dragons used a nine-run third inning to beat Legacy 14-6.

— Kylie Czubernat, Boulder City: The junior struck out six while tossing a three-inning no-hitter to help the Eagles roll past Del Sol 17-0.

— Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 16-0 win over Silverado.

— Payton Liposky, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs to help the Panthers cruise to an 18-1 victory over Spring Valley.

— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs to lead the Wolves past Arbor View 10-5.

Boys volleyball

— Dexter Brimhall, Coronado: The junior logged 12 kills, 11 digs and four blocks in the Cougars’ 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-14 victory over Shadow Ridge.

— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior finished with 21 assists and seven service aces in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 win over Sloan Canyon.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 7, Centennial 6

Basic 10, Shadow Ridge 0

Coronado 5, Foothill 2

Democracy Prep 16, Chaparral 6

Green Valley 9, Rancho 1

Mater East 16, Sunrise Mountain 0

Pahrump Valley 14, Canyon Springs 7

Sierra Vista 7, Clark 6

SLAM Academy 16, Mojave 0

Tech 8, Silverado 4

Western 8, Boulder City 3

Softball

Basic 10, Arbor View 5

Boulder City 17, Del Sol 0

Centennial 11, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Cheyenne 15, Valley 0

Clark 14, Bonanza 4

Doral Academy 14, Legacy 6

Moapa Valley 13, SLAM Academy 3

Palo Verde 18, Spring Valley 1

Sierra Vista 16, Silverado 0

Tech 11, Cadence 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0

Palo Verde 3, Centennial 0

Sky Pointe 3, Liberty 0

Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0

