Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school baseball, softball and volleyball performances:
Baseball
— Asa Briggs, Tech: The junior struck out six while allowing one hit in three innings as the Roadrunners defeated Cimarron-Memorial 7-1.
— Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The sophomore pitched a five-inning three-hitter to lift the Skyhawks to a 14-1 win over Durango.
— Kingston Kela, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore collected three hits and an RBI as the Crusaders defeated Liberty 9-4.
— Carson Rinetti, The Meadows: The sophomore hurler tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out seven, to lead the Mustangs to a 15-0 victory over Democracy Prep.
— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The junior tossed a six-inning three-hitter to help the Gaels roll past Arbor View 15-0.
Softball
— Yasmin Gallarzo, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs as the Patriots cruised to a 14-0 win over Silverado.
— Talynn Madrid, Boulder City: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Eagles’ 11-1 victory over Moapa Valley.
— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman had two homers and three RBIs as the Bulldogs prevailed 12-8 in an offensive battle over Bishop Gorman.
— Stevie Robison, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI to lead the Mustangs to a 14-1 victory over Faith Lutheran.
— Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior pitcher struck out 12 in six innings to lead the Cougars past Green Valley 10-1.
Boys volleyball
— Brady Sorenson, Boulder City: The senior racked up 13 kills and three aces to help the Eagles beat Western 25-14, 25-21, 25-12.
— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 11 digs and 10 kills in the Bulldogs’ 31-29, 25-21, 25-16 victory over Somerset-Losee.
— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The sophomore logged 11 kills and eight digs to help the Bengals beat Rancho 25-23, 25-11, 25-21.
— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior collected 19 kills, 13 digs and three blocks in the Aggies’ 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11 loss to Coronado.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 7, Palo Verde 3
Bishop Gorman 15, Arbor View 0
Boulder City 7, Mojave 0
Coronado 12, Shadow Ridge 10
Doral Academy 26, Cadence 6
Eldorado 15, Valley 3
Faith Lutheran 9, Liberty 4
Foothill 5, Desert Oasis 3
Green Valley 7, Centennial 6
Moapa Valley 17, SLAM Academy 1
Pahrump Valley 8, Mater East 2
Virgin Valley 23, Chaparral 0
Silverado 14, Durango 1
Tech 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1
The Meadows 15, Democracy Prep 0
Softball
Arbor View 9, Palo Verde 6
Basic 16, Mojave 0
Boulder City 11, Moapa Valley 1
Centennial 12, Bishop Gorman 8
Coronado 10, Green Valley 1
Doral Academy 4, Tech 1
Liberty 14, Silverado 0
Shadow Ridge 14, Faith Lutheran 1
SLAM Academy 20, Cheyenne 0
The Meadows 20, Democracy Prep 5
Virgin Valley 23, Canyon Springs 0
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Sky Pointe 0
Bonanza 3, Rancho 0
Boulder City 3, Western 0
Canyon Springs 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Coronado 3, Arbor View 2
Founders Academy 3, Mater East 2
Valley 3, Cadence 0
Virgin Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal