Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall (5) celebrates a point with setter Braxton Rowley, right, during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school baseball, softball and volleyball performances:

Baseball

— Asa Briggs, Tech: The junior struck out six while allowing one hit in three innings as the Roadrunners defeated Cimarron-Memorial 7-1.

— Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The sophomore pitched a five-inning three-hitter to lift the Skyhawks to a 14-1 win over Durango.

— Kingston Kela, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore collected three hits and an RBI as the Crusaders defeated Liberty 9-4.

— Carson Rinetti, The Meadows: The sophomore hurler tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out seven, to lead the Mustangs to a 15-0 victory over Democracy Prep.

— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The junior tossed a six-inning three-hitter to help the Gaels roll past Arbor View 15-0.

Softball

— Yasmin Gallarzo, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs as the Patriots cruised to a 14-0 win over Silverado.

— Talynn Madrid, Boulder City: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Eagles’ 11-1 victory over Moapa Valley.

— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman had two homers and three RBIs as the Bulldogs prevailed 12-8 in an offensive battle over Bishop Gorman.

— Stevie Robison, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI to lead the Mustangs to a 14-1 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior pitcher struck out 12 in six innings to lead the Cougars past Green Valley 10-1.

Boys volleyball

— Brady Sorenson, Boulder City: The senior racked up 13 kills and three aces to help the Eagles beat Western 25-14, 25-21, 25-12.

— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 11 digs and 10 kills in the Bulldogs’ 31-29, 25-21, 25-16 victory over Somerset-Losee.

— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The sophomore logged 11 kills and eight digs to help the Bengals beat Rancho 25-23, 25-11, 25-21.

— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior collected 19 kills, 13 digs and three blocks in the Aggies’ 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11 loss to Coronado.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 7, Palo Verde 3

Bishop Gorman 15, Arbor View 0

Boulder City 7, Mojave 0

Coronado 12, Shadow Ridge 10

Doral Academy 26, Cadence 6

Eldorado 15, Valley 3

Faith Lutheran 9, Liberty 4

Foothill 5, Desert Oasis 3

Green Valley 7, Centennial 6

Moapa Valley 17, SLAM Academy 1

Pahrump Valley 8, Mater East 2

Virgin Valley 23, Chaparral 0

Silverado 14, Durango 1

Tech 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1

The Meadows 15, Democracy Prep 0

Softball

Arbor View 9, Palo Verde 6

Basic 16, Mojave 0

Boulder City 11, Moapa Valley 1

Centennial 12, Bishop Gorman 8

Coronado 10, Green Valley 1

Doral Academy 4, Tech 1

Liberty 14, Silverado 0

Shadow Ridge 14, Faith Lutheran 1

SLAM Academy 20, Cheyenne 0

The Meadows 20, Democracy Prep 5

Virgin Valley 23, Canyon Springs 0

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Sky Pointe 0

Bonanza 3, Rancho 0

Boulder City 3, Western 0

Canyon Springs 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 2

Founders Academy 3, Mater East 2

Valley 3, Cadence 0

Virgin Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal