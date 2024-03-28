Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Clark pitcher Noel Gregorich, left, reaches to tag Legacy’s Cassandra Arellano, center, out while she arrives to home plate safely during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy second baseman Rylee Madden (3) laughs at third base during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Mustangs squelched a four-run seventh-inning rally by Rancho to earn an 8-7 victory.

— Darren McGee, Bonanza: The sophomore collected four hits and six RBIs to help the Bengals roll past Canyon Springs 15-1.

— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The sophomore went the distance, striking out 17, to lead the Trailblazers to a 6-0 tournament win over Shaker (New York).

— Xavier Troilo, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Skyhawks defeated Cimarron-Memorial 18-5.

— Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The junior struck out seven in 6⅔ innings to earn a 3-2 win for the Roadrunners, who held off a seventh-inning rally by Elsinore (California).

Softball

— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore struck out eight while tossing a three-inning no-hitter as the Bulldogs rolled past Cheyenne 17-0.

— Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs to help the Knights cruise to an 18-1 victory over Democracy Prep.

— Kylie Neil, Moapa Valley: The sophomore limited Del Sol to one hit to earn a 17-0 win for the Pirates.

— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The sophomore had a home run, a double and five RBIs in the Dragons’ 13-3 win over Foothill.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The sophomore pitched a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Eagles past The Meadows 15-0.

Boys volleyball

— Niall Mackin, Tech: The senior racked up 12 kills and seven aces as the Roadrunners defeated American Heritage 27-17, 25-13, 25-11.

— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior logged 30 assists and seven service aces to help the Eagles beat Desert Pines 25-10, 25-13, 25-13.

— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 22 digs, 14 kills and four aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over Moapa Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 8, Marist (Ore.) 8

Basic 2, Villa Park 1 (8)

Bonanza 15, Canyon Springs 1

Boulder City 5, Moapa Valley 4

Durango 6, Shaker (N.Y.) 0

Eldorado 9, Vaughn (Calif.) 4

Foothill 2, Mission Vista (Calif.) 0

Legacy 5, Twin Falls (Idaho) 4

Montgomery (Calif.) 7, Green Valley 0

Regis Jesuit (Colo.) 9, Faith Lutheran 5

Roosevelt (Calif.) 4, Las Vegas 1

Silverado 18, Cimarron-Memorial 5

Tech 3, Elsinore (Calif.) 2

The Meadows 8, Rancho 7

Softball

Boulder City 15, The Meadows 0

Canyon Springs 36, Sunrise Mountain 20

Doral Academy 13, Foothill 3

Durango 17, Desert Pines 16

Lake Mead 15, Cadence 11

Legacy 17, Clark 2

Mater East 18, Democracy Prep 1

Moapa Valley 17, Del Sol 0

Virgin Valley 17, Cheyenne 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Desert Pines 0

Del Sol 3, Mojave 2

Founders Academy 3, Cristo Rey 0

Somerset-Losee 3, Cadence 1

Tech 3, American Heritage 0

Valley 3, Mater East 0

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal