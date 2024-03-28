Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Mustangs squelched a four-run seventh-inning rally by Rancho to earn an 8-7 victory.
— Darren McGee, Bonanza: The sophomore collected four hits and six RBIs to help the Bengals roll past Canyon Springs 15-1.
— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The sophomore went the distance, striking out 17, to lead the Trailblazers to a 6-0 tournament win over Shaker (New York).
— Xavier Troilo, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Skyhawks defeated Cimarron-Memorial 18-5.
— Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The junior struck out seven in 6⅔ innings to earn a 3-2 win for the Roadrunners, who held off a seventh-inning rally by Elsinore (California).
Softball
— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore struck out eight while tossing a three-inning no-hitter as the Bulldogs rolled past Cheyenne 17-0.
— Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs to help the Knights cruise to an 18-1 victory over Democracy Prep.
— Kylie Neil, Moapa Valley: The sophomore limited Del Sol to one hit to earn a 17-0 win for the Pirates.
— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The sophomore had a home run, a double and five RBIs in the Dragons’ 13-3 win over Foothill.
— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The sophomore pitched a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Eagles past The Meadows 15-0.
Boys volleyball
— Niall Mackin, Tech: The senior racked up 12 kills and seven aces as the Roadrunners defeated American Heritage 27-17, 25-13, 25-11.
— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior logged 30 assists and seven service aces to help the Eagles beat Desert Pines 25-10, 25-13, 25-13.
— Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 22 digs, 14 kills and four aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over Moapa Valley.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 8, Marist (Ore.) 8
Basic 2, Villa Park 1 (8)
Bonanza 15, Canyon Springs 1
Boulder City 5, Moapa Valley 4
Durango 6, Shaker (N.Y.) 0
Eldorado 9, Vaughn (Calif.) 4
Foothill 2, Mission Vista (Calif.) 0
Legacy 5, Twin Falls (Idaho) 4
Montgomery (Calif.) 7, Green Valley 0
Regis Jesuit (Colo.) 9, Faith Lutheran 5
Roosevelt (Calif.) 4, Las Vegas 1
Silverado 18, Cimarron-Memorial 5
Tech 3, Elsinore (Calif.) 2
The Meadows 8, Rancho 7
Softball
Boulder City 15, The Meadows 0
Canyon Springs 36, Sunrise Mountain 20
Doral Academy 13, Foothill 3
Durango 17, Desert Pines 16
Lake Mead 15, Cadence 11
Legacy 17, Clark 2
Mater East 18, Democracy Prep 1
Moapa Valley 17, Del Sol 0
Virgin Valley 17, Cheyenne 0
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Desert Pines 0
Del Sol 3, Mojave 2
Founders Academy 3, Cristo Rey 0
Somerset-Losee 3, Cadence 1
Tech 3, American Heritage 0
Valley 3, Mater East 0
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal