Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 9:40 pm
 
Liberty's Jaydah Chun (50), left, throws to first for a double play after forcing out Shadow Ri ...
Liberty's Jaydah Chun (50), left, throws to first for a double play after forcing out Shadow Ridge's Jordynn Hernandez (12) at second during the fifth inning of a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Jared Layfield, Arbor View: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to help the Aggies beat Dixie (Utah) 10-3.

Logan Oliver, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Dragons roll past Mojave 21-1.

Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior pitcher went the distance, striking out eight and scattering five hits to get a 5-1 victory over Palo Verde.

Victor Quinonez, Spring Valley: The sophomore pitcher struck out four while allowing four hits in a 7-0 complete-game win over Sierra Vista.

Kevin Ruiz, Desert Pines: The freshman pitcher threw all six innings, striking out nine and allowing five hits to help the Jaguars get a 14-2 victory over Chaparral.

Softball

Nadia Armstrong, Legacy: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead the Longhorns to a 28-17 victory over Western.

Noel Gregorich, Clark: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to help the Chargers rout Sunrise Mountain 17-2.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher struck out 16 in a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Mustangs past Liberty 7-0.

Chloe Schoenwald, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Spartans defeated Eldorado 11-1.

Callie Stoker, Durango: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 17-1 victory over Cheyenne.

Scores

Baseball

Coronado 5, Birmingham (Calif.) 4

Desert Pines 14, Chaparral 2

Doral Academy 21, Mojave 1

Pahrump Valley 8, Needles 3

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Palo Verde 1

Shadow Ridge 19, Del Sol 0

Spring Valley 7, Sierra Vista 0

Hurricane (Utah) 6, Virgin Valley 4

Western 16, Sunrise Mountain 1

Arbor View 10, Dixie (Utah) 3

Liberty 4, Dixie (Utah) 1

Green Valley 2, Cleveland (Calif.) 1

Riverton (Utah) 4, Desert Oasis 2

Tech 15, Bonanza 2

Chula Vista (Calif.) 4, Eldorado 2

University City (Calif.) 3, Durango 2

Centennial 13, Las Vegas 3

Basic 10, St. Rita (Ill.) 0

Softball

Legacy 28, Western 17

Durango 17, Cheyenne 1

Arbor View 12, Foothill 4

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Eldorado 1

Clark 17, Sunrise Mountain 2

Doral Academy 7, Chaparral 3

Spring Valley 12, Mojave 1

Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 0

Basic 9, Tech 3

Shadow Ridge 7, Liberty 0

Palo Verde 11, Sierra Vista 1

Silverado 19, Del Sol 0

Virgin Valley 16, Pine View (Utah) 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4) gets a high-five from her teammate Jimena Barraza (8) afte ...
Shadow Ridge blanks Liberty in softball — PHOTOS
By Christopher Clark Special to the / RJ

Josslin Law had a sensational game with her arm and bat for Shadow Ridge, which got off to a strong start in Class 5A Mountain League play Wednesday.

