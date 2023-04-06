Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Jared Layfield, Arbor View: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to help the Aggies beat Dixie (Utah) 10-3.
Logan Oliver, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Dragons roll past Mojave 21-1.
Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior pitcher went the distance, striking out eight and scattering five hits to get a 5-1 victory over Palo Verde.
Victor Quinonez, Spring Valley: The sophomore pitcher struck out four while allowing four hits in a 7-0 complete-game win over Sierra Vista.
Kevin Ruiz, Desert Pines: The freshman pitcher threw all six innings, striking out nine and allowing five hits to help the Jaguars get a 14-2 victory over Chaparral.
Softball
Nadia Armstrong, Legacy: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead the Longhorns to a 28-17 victory over Western.
Noel Gregorich, Clark: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to help the Chargers rout Sunrise Mountain 17-2.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher struck out 16 in a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Mustangs past Liberty 7-0.
Chloe Schoenwald, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Spartans defeated Eldorado 11-1.
Callie Stoker, Durango: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 17-1 victory over Cheyenne.
Scores
Baseball
Coronado 5, Birmingham (Calif.) 4
Desert Pines 14, Chaparral 2
Doral Academy 21, Mojave 1
Pahrump Valley 8, Needles 3
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Palo Verde 1
Shadow Ridge 19, Del Sol 0
Spring Valley 7, Sierra Vista 0
Hurricane (Utah) 6, Virgin Valley 4
Western 16, Sunrise Mountain 1
Arbor View 10, Dixie (Utah) 3
Liberty 4, Dixie (Utah) 1
Green Valley 2, Cleveland (Calif.) 1
Riverton (Utah) 4, Desert Oasis 2
Tech 15, Bonanza 2
Chula Vista (Calif.) 4, Eldorado 2
University City (Calif.) 3, Durango 2
Centennial 13, Las Vegas 3
Basic 10, St. Rita (Ill.) 0
Softball
Legacy 28, Western 17
Durango 17, Cheyenne 1
Arbor View 12, Foothill 4
Cimarron-Memorial 11, Eldorado 1
Clark 17, Sunrise Mountain 2
Doral Academy 7, Chaparral 3
Spring Valley 12, Mojave 1
Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 0
Basic 9, Tech 3
Shadow Ridge 7, Liberty 0
Palo Verde 11, Sierra Vista 1
Silverado 19, Del Sol 0
Virgin Valley 16, Pine View (Utah) 1
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.