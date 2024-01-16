Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?

Two teams from Southern Nevada have claimed the most boys and girls high school basketball state championships in state history.

Bishop Gorman's Rashad Muhammad, holding trophy, is flanked by his teammates as they celebrate after the NIAA Division 1 State Boys Basketball Championship game against Centennial at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 22, 2013. (David Cleveland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school basketball season is in full swing across Nevada.

Teams are gearing up for a postseason run, some with state title aspirations. Some will be adding to lengthy basketball histories, while others will try to start creating their legacies.

Here are the five schools with the most boys and girls basketball state championships:

Boys

5. Reno High (13)

Reno won the first two basketball state titles (1920 and 1921), and 10 of its titles were won before 1960. Reno’s most recent titles were in 2006 and 2008, and it remains the last Northern team to win the title in the top classification.

T3. Virgin Valley (14)

Virgin Valley won four straight titles from 1977 to 1980 and won four more from 1982 to 1985. The Bulldogs’ last title was in 1997.

T3. Pahranagat Valley (14)

Pahranagat Valley won its first title in 1950. The small school in Alamo, which holds the record for the most football state titles, last won a basketball title in 2013 to finish a run of four straight 1A state championships.

2. Virginia City (17)

Virginia City holds the state record for the most consecutive victories with 93 from 1982 to 1986, when it won four straight titles. Virginia City’s run of six straight titles from 1962 to 1967 is the second-longest run in state history.

1. Bishop Gorman (22)

Gorman holds the most state titles, thanks to a run of nine straight from 2012 to 2020. Gorman’s first titles were in 1962 and 1963, and the Gaels have won 14 titles since 2000.

Girls

T5. Reno High and Elko (7)

The Reno (3A) and Elko (2A) titles in 1981 were in the last season that girls basketball was a fall sport before it moved to the winter. Reno’s title in 1980 started a run of 21 years in which Northern teams won the title in the top classification. Reno’s title in 2014 was the last time a Northern team won a title in the top classification.

4. Lowry (8)

Lowry has been the class of 3A the last two seasons, winning back-to-back titles. Its first title came in the fall of 1978.

3. Mineral County (11)

Mineral County won five straight titles from 1994 to 1998, and four more from 2000 to 2003. Its last title was in 2019.

2. Centennial (14)

Centennial snapped the North’s run of dominance with its state title in 2002. Under legendary coach Karen Weitz, the state’s winningest high school basketball coach, the Bulldogs have won 14 titles and eight straight in the top classification. Weitz’s 14 state titles are tied for the most among girls coaches.

1. Pahranagat Valley (16)

As dominant as Centennial has been, one team has it beat for the most state titles. Pahranagat Valley won its first state title in the fall of 1980. Pahranagat Valley has won 14 titles under coach Amy Huntsman, who won her first in 1996.

