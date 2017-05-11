Internet safe zones bill headed to Nevada governor

Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, before Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Private buyers and sellers of internet goods would have a safe place to complete their transactions under a bill given final legislative approval Thursday by the Nevada Senate.

Assembly Bill 297 sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, requires county and city governments to establish at least one sheriff’s office or police department as a “safe zone” where people can meet to finish online purchases.

It does not require law enforcement staff such sites. But supporters of the bill said that having an area close to law enforcement locations will deter crime.

There have been incidents around the country where people were robbed or physically harmed when meeting strangers to buy or sell something.

The bill now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his review.

