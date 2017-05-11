ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Internet safe zones bill headed to Nevada governor

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 11, 2017 - 3:45 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Private buyers and sellers of internet goods would have a safe place to complete their transactions under a bill given final legislative approval Thursday by the Nevada Senate.

Assembly Bill 297 sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, requires county and city governments to establish at least one sheriff’s office or police department as a “safe zone” where people can meet to finish online purchases.

It does not require law enforcement staff such sites. But supporters of the bill said that having an area close to law enforcement locations will deter crime.

There have been incidents around the country where people were robbed or physically harmed when meeting strangers to buy or sell something.

The bill now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his review.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like