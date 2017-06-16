Opioid, juvenile justice bills signed by Nevada governor

Gov. Brian Sandoval, First Lady Kathleen Sandoval, left, and former Nevada Supreme Justice Nancy Saitta participate in a bill signing ceremony on Friday. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Bills to reform Nevada’s juvenile justice system and combat opioid abuse were signed into law Friday by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Flanked by First Lady Kathleen Sandoval and former Nevada Supreme Court Justice Nancy Saittta, Sandoval first signed Assembly Bill 472, the result of work by an interim Juvenile Justice Task Force he established last year.

Kathleen Sandoval and Saittta oversaw the work of the task force and pushed for AB472 in the Legislature. It will establish a statewide framework for assessing juvenile offenders and deciding what type of treatment they need. The measure is intended to create a validated risk and needs assessment to guide sentencing for juveniles and plan what services they will get.

“It’s always important for us to look at what we can do better,” Kathleen Sandoval said. “And this is going to allow us to do that and to make a change for these kids who often don’t have a voice.”

The bill to fight the opioid problem, Assembly Bill 474, makes numerous changes to how the prescription drugs containing opioids are provided to patients and allows for disciplinary action against practitioners who inappropriately prescribe the drugs.

Sandoval will sign several other measures this afternoon at the University of Nevada Reno, including a measure dealing with the use of autonomous vehicles.

Sandoval has only about a dozen bills remaining for action on Friday, the deadline for him to sign or veto measures from the 2017 session.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.