Education

Gov. Sisolak again donates paycheck to high-poverty Nevada schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2019 - 2:28 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak is donating his second-quarter salary to Nevada’s public schools, the second time this year he has signed over his paycheck to help the state’s highest-poverty schools.

The $27,414, given to the Department of Education, will provide $1,000 each quarter to Title I schools — those that have a high percentage of students in poverty. Sisolak’s goal is for each of the state’s more than 400 Title I schools to receive a donation by the end of his term.

“There is nothing more important to me than seeing Nevada’s children succeed in the classroom,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I know it will take a lot more than donating my salary to improve our schools, but my hope is that Nevadans see this gesture as evidence of my steadfast and ongoing commitment to fulfilling my promise to our kids.”

The second donation brings the total contribution so far to $52,068, fulfilling a campaign promise Sisolak made to donate his salary until public education in Nevada improves.

The donation follows a legislative session which left some education funding advocates frustrated by what they saw as a lack of sufficient movement to adequately fund education in the Silver State.

The Clark County School District, which still did not receive enough money from the state to cover pay raises that Sisolak also promised to educators, has since been struggling with yet another round of budget cuts.

Superintendent Jesus Jara recently reversed a controversial decision to eliminate 170 dean positions at secondary schools following public outcry — particularly from the administrators union. Now, schools are working to cut $98.02 per pupil to cover the $17 million deficit.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

