How much will you get from a stimulus check?

Find out how much you’ll get from Uncle Sam, based on the AGI categories listed, so that you can decide how to spend your check.

(Getty Images)

The United States, like the rest of the world, is in crisis due to the highly contagious coronavirus and the devastating pandemic. In fact, on March 26, 2020, the U.S. surpassed China — where the virus originated— and Italy, the European epicenter, to become the nation with the most cases. In an effort to buoy a sinking economy, Congress passed a record $2.2 trillion economic relief deal to aid American businesses and individuals, and on March 27, President Donald Trump signed it into law. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said citizens can expect to receive relief checks within the next three weeks, in most cases.

But how much will you get, really? The size of the check varies depending on your financial situation, which means the added headache of figuring out how much you can expect from Uncle Sam. And between rising unemployment rates, stock market drops and the outrageous cost of toilet paper on eBay, you might have too many numbers rolling around your head to calculate that amount. This goes double if you’re married.

That’s why GOBankingRates created a calculator to determine what your relief check will look like, according to your AGI. Find out how much you’ll get from Uncle Sam, based on the AGI categories listed, so that you can decide how to spend your check.

Stimulus check amounts for single filers

Last updated: March 30, 2020

$0.01 – $75,000

— — Stimulus check with zero children: $1,200

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,700

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,200

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,700

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,200

$76,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,150

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,650

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,150

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,650

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,150

$77,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,100

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,600

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,100

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,600

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,100

$78,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,050

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,550

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,050

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,550

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,050

$79,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,000

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,500

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,000

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,500

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,000

$80,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $950

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,450

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,950

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,450

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,950

$81,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $900

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,400

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,900

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,400

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,900

$82,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $850

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,350

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,850

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,350

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,850

$83,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $800

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,300

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,800

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,300

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,800

$84,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $750

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,250

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,750

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,250

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,750

$85,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $700

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,200

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,700

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,200

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,700

$86,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $650

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,150

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,650

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,150

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,650

$87,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $600

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,100

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,600

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,100

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,600

$88,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $550

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,050

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,550

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,050

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,550

$89,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $500

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,000

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,500

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,000

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,500

$90,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $450

— Stimulus check with one child: $950

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,450

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,950

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,450

$91,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $400

— Stimulus check with one child: $900

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,400

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,900

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,400

$92,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $350

— Stimulus check with one child: $850

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,350

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,850

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,350

$93,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $300

— Stimulus check with one child: $800

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,300

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,800

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,300

$94,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $250

— Stimulus check with one child: $750

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,250

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,750

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,250

$95,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $200

— Stimulus check with one child: $700

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,200

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,700

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,200

$96,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $150

— Stimulus check with one child: $650

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,150

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,650

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,150

$97,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $100

— Stimulus check with one child: $600

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,100

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,600

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,100

$98,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $50

— Stimulus check with one child: $550

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,050

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,550

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,050

$99,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $500

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,000

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,500

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,000

$100,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $450

— Stimulus check with two children: $900

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,350

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,800

$101,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $400

— Stimulus check with two children: $800

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,200

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,600

$102,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $350

— Stimulus check with two children: $700

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,050

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,400

$103,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $300

— Stimulus check with two children: $600

— Stimulus check with three children: $900

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,200

$104,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $250

— Stimulus check with two children: $500

— Stimulus check with three children: $750

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,000

$105,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $200

— Stimulus check with two children: $400

— Stimulus check with three children: $600

— Stimulus check with four children: $800

$106,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $150

— Stimulus check with two children: $300

— Stimulus check with three children: $450

— Stimulus check with four children: $600

$107,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $100

— Stimulus check with two children: $200

— Stimulus check with three children: $300

— Stimulus check with four children: $400

$108,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $50

— Stimulus check with two children: $100

— Stimulus check with three children: $150

— Stimulus check with four children: $200

$109,000-plus

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $0

— Stimulus check with two children: $0

— Stimulus check with three children: $0

— Stimulus check with four children: $0

Stimulus check amounts for married filers

Last updated: March 27, 2020

$0.01 – $150,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,400

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,900

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,400

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,900

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,400

$151,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,350

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,850

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,350

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,850

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,350

$152,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,300

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,800

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,300

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,800

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,300

$153,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,250

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,750

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,250

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,750

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,250

$154,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,200

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,700

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,200

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,700

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,200

$155,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,150

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,650

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,150

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,650

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,150

$156,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,100

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,600

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,100

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,600

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,100

$157,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,050

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,550

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,050

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,550

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,050

$158,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $2,000

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,500

— Stimulus check with two children: $3,000

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,500

— Stimulus check with four children: $4,000

$159,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,950

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,450

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,950

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,450

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,950

$160,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,900

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,400

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,900

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,400

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,900

$161,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,850

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,350

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,850

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,350

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,850

$162,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,800

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,300

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,800

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,300

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,800

$163,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,750

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,250

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,750

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,250

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,750

$164,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,700

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,200

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,700

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,200

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,700

$165,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,650

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,150

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,650

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,150

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,650

$166,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,600

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,100

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,600

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,100

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,600

$167,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,550

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,050

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,550

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,050

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,550

$168,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,500

— Stimulus check with one child: $2,000

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,500

— Stimulus check with three children: $3,000

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,500

$169,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,450

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,950

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,450

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,950

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,450

$170,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,400

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,900

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,400

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,900

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,400

$171,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,350

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,850

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,350

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,850

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,350

$172,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,300

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,800

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,300

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,800

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,300

$173,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,250

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,750

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,250

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,750

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,250

$174,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,200

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,700

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,200

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,700

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,200

$175,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,150

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,650

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,150

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,650

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,150

$176,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,100

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,600

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,100

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,600

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,100

$177,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,050

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,550

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,050

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,550

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,050

$178,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $1,000

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,500

— Stimulus check with two children: $2,000

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,500

— Stimulus check with four children: $3,000

$179,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $950

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,450

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,950

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,450

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,950

$180,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $900

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,400

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,900

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,400

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,900

$181,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $850

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,350

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,850

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,350

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,850

$182,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $800

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,300

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,800

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,300

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,800

$183,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $750

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,250

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,750

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,250

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,750

$184,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $700

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,200

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,700

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,200

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,700

$185,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $650

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,150

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,650

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,150

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,650

$186,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $600

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,100

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,600

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,100

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,600

$187,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $550

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,050

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,550

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,050

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,550

$188,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $500

— Stimulus check with one child: $1,000

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,500

— Stimulus check with three children: $2,000

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,500

$189,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $450

— Stimulus check with one child: $950

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,450

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,950

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,450

$190,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $400

— Stimulus check with one child: $900

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,400

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,900

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,400

$191,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $350

— Stimulus check with one child: $850

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,350

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,850

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,350

$192,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $300

— Stimulus check with one child: $800

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,300

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,800

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,300

$193,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $250

— Stimulus check with one child: $750

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,250

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,750

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,250

$194,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $200

— Stimulus check with one child: $700

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,200

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,700

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,200

$195,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $150

— Stimulus check with one child: $650

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,150

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,650

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,150

$196,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $100

— Stimulus check with one child: $600

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,100

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,600

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,100

$197,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $50

— Stimulus check with one child: $550

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,050

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,550

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,050

$198,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $500

— Stimulus check with two children: $1,000

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,500

— Stimulus check with four children: $2,000

$199,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $450

— Stimulus check with two children: $900

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,350

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,800

$200,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $400

— Stimulus check with two children: $800

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,200

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,600

$201,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $350

— Stimulus check with two children: $700

— Stimulus check with three children: $1,050

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,400

$202,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $300

— Stimulus check with two children: $600

— Stimulus check with three children: $900

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,200

$203,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $250

— Stimulus check with two children: $500

— Stimulus check with three children: $750

— Stimulus check with four children: $1,000

$204,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $200

— Stimulus check with two children: $400

— Stimulus check with three children: $600

— Stimulus check with four children: $800

$205,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $150

— Stimulus check with two children: $300

— Stimulus check with three children: $450

— Stimulus check with four children: $600

$206,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $100

— Stimulus check with two children: $200

— Stimulus check with three children: $300

— Stimulus check with four children: $400

$207,000

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $50

— Stimulus check with two children: $100

— Stimulus check with three children: $150

— Stimulus check with four children: $200

$208,000-plus

— Stimulus check with zero children: $0

— Stimulus check with one child: $0

— Stimulus check with two children: $0

— Stimulus check with three children: $0

— Stimulus check with four children: $0

Methodology: All calculations in this article were made using GOBankingRate’s proprietary Stimulus Check Calculator. The formula for the calculator was derived from public information in the Senate relief bill, otherwise known as the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.” The data was compiled and accurate as of March 27, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Your Stimulus Check Will Look Like If You’re a Single Filer, Here’s What Your Stimulus Check Will Look Like If You’re Married