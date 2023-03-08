Aviation Nation air show has a new date

Nellis Air Force Base has rescheduled its air show featuring the famous Thunderbirds.

Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets, with one inverted, fly during a performance at the Aviation Nation show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to break away from formation in various directions during the Aviation Nation show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nellis Air Force Base is moving up its Aviation Nation show in 2024 from its traditional November dates to April.

The free air show is now scheduled for April 6 and 7 next year.

In 2022, the November show was headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and featured USAF demo teams and a USAF heritage flight showcasing F-35, F-22, and P-51 aircrafts.

There is no Aviation Nation show scheduled for 2023.