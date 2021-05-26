Veterans plant flags to honor fallen troops before Memorial Day

A Las Vegas charity has been organizing the event for over 10 years before both Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Volunteers place American flags on the graves of veterans buried in the veteran section of Bunker Edenvale Memorial Park, in honor of Memorial Day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ahead of Memorial Day, Lori and Gary Bordman stood among the graves of a handful of veterans in northeast Las Vegas and reflected on their own careers.

“Our kids were part of this growing up,” Gary Bordman said. “We do it out of respect for our fallen, and we hope that somebody will do it for us when we’re gone.”

The couple, along with members from the Kline Veterans Fund, participated Wednesday in a twice-a-year ritual called a “flag-in,” where American flags are placed beside the graves of veterans at Bunkers Eden Vale Memorial Park, 1216 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The charity has been organizing the event for over 10 years before both Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

The Bordmans — both Air Force veterans — met when they were stationed in Germany and have been married for 30 years.

Steve Seiden, president of the Kline Veterans Fund, said the flag-in events are a priority every year and something he is passionate about.

“It has to do with honoring veterans that have served their country,” he said, “and recognizing, really, the importance of Memorial Day and Veterans Day. It’s a good feeling, honestly, to be able to honor veterans in this way.”

The Kline Veterans Fund, whichstarted in 1993, is named after Edward Kline, a member of the Jewish War Veterans Post 64. Kline died in 2011.

Brendan Vargas, who spent 22 years in the Air Force and now works as a regional representative and veteran outreach manager for Sen. Jacky Rosen, D.-Nev, participated in Wednesday’s event for the second year in a row. He spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan and said it was important to honor fallen troops at the event.

“It’s just one of the ways that we’re able to honor those that gave their lives for this country,” he said. “As simple of a gesture as it is, it really does mean a lot to be able to honor our departed troops, those that gave their lives for this country.”

