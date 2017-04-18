3 dead after shooting in downtown Fresno

A street is blocked off where emergency officials say a shooting has killed one person and injured two others Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in downtown Fresno, Calif. (Scott Smith/AP)

Fresno police members walk near a shooting scene Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. (John Walker/Fresno Bee via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. — A gunman opened fire in downtown Fresno, California, on Tuesday, killing three people before he was taken into custody, local media reported, citing police.

Shooting suspect

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, was also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Motel 6 in Fresno on Sunday, the Fresno Bee newspaper reported.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Muhammad had expressed a hatred for white people and shouted “Allahu Akhbar” as he was being taken into custody, the Bee reported.

Authorities say the man fired 16 rounds in one minute.

Police said he was armed with a revolver and reloaded at one point. He opened fire at four locations within a block.

Muhammad was arrested shortly after the shooting.

He reportedly shouted “God is great!” in Arabic before the killings. All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white men, and Muhammad is black.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation.

PG&E employee

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says one of its employees was killed during a shooting in downtown Fresno that left two others dead.

Police say the PG&E employee, who has not been identified, was sitting in the passenger seat of his work truck when the suspect walked up and shot him. The driver of the truck sped off to the police department for help.

The utility says in a statement it’s cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate what led the suspect to open fire Tuesday at four locations within a block.